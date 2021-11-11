(British Virgin Islands) November 11, 2021 – RealEx, the first real estate-backed cryptocurrency, has announced plans to provide some relief to the 60 million people worldwide struggling under the burden of more than $2.0TN USD in student debt.

“The social mission of the RealEx DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) is to help millions of people transform student debt into financial independence by awarding them RealEx steadycoins,” explained DAO cofounder Chelsea Snyder.

The RealEx steadycoin is a token backed by inflation-resistant assets (not fiat currency) which offer the concept of yield to the owners and provide a medium of exchange. This video shows how it works.

“Like most young investors, many people in our community have struggled with student debt. This global crisis has created a barrier preventing young people, and even their parents, from being able to invest in real estate or crypto. We want to do our part to help create a solution,” said Snyder.

To apply for a DAO steadycoin grant, the applicant must be at least 18 years old, have a crypto wallet, be enrolled in a university or tech school, or have a verifiable form of student debt. The application can be made at realex.foundation.

Upon approval of the grant application, the applicant will receive an email from the RealEx Foundation with the token grant information. The first wave of token grants will be airdropped to community members in December. Steadycoins will be freely tradable on popular DEX (decentralized exchanges) after their 12-month lock-up period expires.

“10 years ago, I graduated law school with over $300,000 of student debt and I always wondered what my life would have been like if someone had provided me with a couple of Bitcoin back when they were priced at $1.50 per coin,” said Snyder.

“The DAO’s goal is to award over 1 million tokens before the end of the year.”

You can apply for your student debt token grant today at realex.foundation. If you are interested in purchasing tokens before the official ICO, you can do so at realex.io.

Legal Notice:

No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted.

A person’s indication of interest includes no obligation or commitment of any kind.



