AscendEX, a global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of the Refinable token (FINE) under the pair USDT/FINE on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. UTC.

Refinable is an interactive, multi-chain capable NFT marketplace with a one-stop solution to create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs for brands and creators. Refinable is the first NFT marketplace built on the Binance Smart Chain enabling users and established brands to interact with each other by leveraging NFTs.

Beyond standard marketplace features, Refinable’s strategy is quite different from other NFT marketplaces. They are actively talking to non-crypto companies to develop unique NFT engagements. Its community’s strength will differentiate the NFT marketplace on Refinable, and they believe the most engaged, long-lasting communities are those of existing and beloved brands. Refinable believes in the idea that each brand would bring with it a whole community of users. The main goal and long-term value proposition for Refinable is to onboard brands and their dedicated communities.

As gas prices continue to rise on the Ethereum chain, it is becoming prohibitively expensive for creators and traders alike. These high costs stymy artists’ creativity and willingness to engage with the technology. Beyond the general inaccessibility, brands also lack an easy onramp to work with NFTs.

Refinable is building on BSC to solve these issues, providing users and brands with cheaper and more efficient scalability options. Additionally, BSC offers smart contracts that Refinable will leverage for engagements between its users and brand partners. Building on BSC represents an untapped opportunity to drive customer engagement and reach new demographics. Overall, the decision to run Refinable on BSC creates an accessible environment for brands and users to start engaging with NFTs and like-minded communities.

FINE is the platform’s native token. Token holders can access membership tiers with more platform benefits such as discounted service fees. Users can spend FINE tokens to access certain platform features without membership requirements, such as priority listing. Furthermore, token holders can obtain governance privileges to suggest proposals and even moderate content on the platform.

AscendEX’s listing of the FINE token highlights its commitment to supporting the growth of the NFT ecosystem. FINE joins a long list of high-quality NFT based projects listed on AscendEX. You can find a list of NFT related listings HERE.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Refinable

