With the unexpected downfall of the popular crypto exchange FTX, investors began panic selling their coins. This sell-off caused massive price drops of several cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the token of the Mask Network (MASK). As coins like these are starting to lose their appeal, a newcomer is beginning to gain it.

Let’s learn why crypto analysts believe Flasko may be one of the best investment options in 2023.

Mask Network (MASK) Down 96% From Its Peak

Through the Mask Network (MASK) bridge, users can access the decentralized web or Web 3.0 universe. Instead of creating a new system, Mask Network (MASK) connects Web 2.0 with Web 3.0, enabling users to access Web 3.0 on already popular platforms.

Holders of the Mask Network (MASK) token can vote on community proposals through the MaskDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization. Unfortunately, the token of Mask Network (MASK) suffered greatly in the bear market.

The token is currently trading at $3.55, down nearly 96% from its all-time high. This puts it in the high-risk investment category, and investors are advised not to buy into it.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) To See No Price Increases Soon

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was launched as a direct rival to the popular meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE). But critics of Shiba Inu (SHIB) see a significant problem with it; it lacks any actual use case. And in this market downturn, coins with no actual use case have a hard time.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) reached its peak of $0.000086158837 in 2021. This peak is a big concern, but in 2022 Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell even further, with the coin trading at $0.000009364 during this writing. This price drop signifies that the coin has a tough time ahead, and investing in new projects with more upside is better.

Flasko (FLSK) To Soar 4,000% In 2023

As the Flasko presale enters Stage Two, we can see a migration of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the Mask Network (MASK) investors towards this new coin. But why? Let’s see.

Flasko will create the first unique alternative investment platform combining the NFT sector with the rising champagne, whiskey, and wine industry. As this industry historically provides nearly 28% yearly return on investment, the Flasko team has created a revolutionary platform with first-mover advantage

Investors may buy fractionalized NFTs backed by real premium wine, antique champagne, and luxurious whiskey bottles stored in safe locations all over the globe. With the purchase of a full NFT, certain investors could also benefit from the free delivery of the real-world asset to a place of their choosing!

To quiet down any rug-pull worries, the Flasko team will lock liquidity for 33 years while freezing team tokens for 3. As another plus, Solid Proof has already completed its audit, which Flasko passed with flying colors!

The price of Flasko is currently only $0.011, and crypto experts believe it will reach $3.50 by April 2023. So, become an early investor and gain profit!

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.