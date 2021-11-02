Shiba Inu has been going from strength to strength recently, with its value continuously rising at a significant rate. There are currently around 45 cryptocurrency tokens with the words dog, Shiba and Inu in their names. This is likely to be the result of creators trying to recreate the success of the original meme crypto Dogecoin. This year, many of these coins have exploded in value, outperforming even some of the most sophisticated blockchain assets. New cryptocurrencies are emerging all the time, however, one crypto that has decided to stray away from the canine crypto theme is HUH Token.

HUH Token has self-proclaimed itself as the Shiba Inu Slayer and is determined to be a unique cryptocurrency and not just another ‘canine crypto copycat’. So how will HUH Token live up to the hype?

Standing Out In A Saturated Market

The cryptocurrency industry has become increasingly crowded over the last few years and not every crypto will enjoy the same success as some of the giants like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Safemoon and Babydoge. Every crypto creator wants to succeed but finding a unique selling point can be difficult in this industry. However, HUH Token are doing their utmost to make sure that they stand out in a crowd. One of their main advantages is that HUH Token is one of the first, if not the very first cryptocurrency to distribute both BNB and token. This is a huge bonus for investors because by distributing both, investors then have two separate streams of income. The system is designed to create generational wealth.

The other unique selling point of HUH Token is its intelligent referral system. The idea is that if you refer someone, you then get 10% BNB from their first purchase. What’s more, the rewards don’t stop there, as you both receive a discount sales tax from 20% to 10%. It is a clever concept and the creators of HUH Token clearly know how to play the cryptocurrency game.

Stability: The Volatility Slayer

Volatility is undoubtedly a huge part of cryptocurrency investments, however, HUH Token is suggesting that investing in HUH Token is a more stable option than the likes of Shiba Inu. The importance of stability cannot be overstated, particularly after the impact that Covid-19 has had on economies across the world. Investors, new and old, are always looking for new investment opportunities, and if one comes along that is more stable, while still exciting then this is likely to be the favourable choice.

Should Shiba Inu Be Worried?

This question is a hard one to answer as the world of cryptocurrency is continuously changing with prices soaring and dropping in an instant. HUH Token possesses a lot of potential and are bringing some new and exciting components to the crypto realm, however, their success will be dependent on whether or not they can live up to their roadmap. No cryptocurrency should feel comfortable at the top as there will always be creators trying to claw their way to the top.

A Final Thought

Remember, the bigger they are the harder they fall, and this saying is highly appropriate for the value of Shiba Inu. Right now, they are enjoying huge success, but what goes up must come down and when it does, HUH Token will be ready to assume their number one spot.