METAVERSE, November 21st 2021 – The collection of OogaVerse NFTs lives on the Ethereum blockchain. Starting today, OogaVerse has migrated to a new Smart Contract. As a result new usability features are now available on OogaVerse. For example, breeding of Genesis 2 Baby Oogas is now possible!

On September 7th, 2021 the first 100 Oogas were listed on OpenSea. Another astonishing 1,900 NFTs were listed subsequently. OogaVerse is not your ordinary NFT collection. It has been purposefully created with the connection of the digital and real life world in mind. The ultimate plan is to set up an “OogaVerse-ClubHouse” on Bali where crypto related as well as general events can be held for the OogaVerse community.

OogaVerse owners have the following benefits:

(1) Access to the Alpha-Chat

By using the Alpha-Chat Ooga owners get direct chat access to professional crypto analysts. These industry experts give live feedback based on each individual’s needs and situation.

(2) Getmoni Portfolio Tracker

The OogaVerse team has partnered with “getmoni”. As a result, getmoni provides their app for tracking crypto and NFT portfolios – equipped with analytics tools on top. Owners of Oogas get therefore exclusive access to the app and it’s excellent analytics capabilities.

(3) Real-Life Club VIP Access

Regular events are being held exclusively for Ooga owners on the island of Bali. At such crypto conferences, industry experts and crypto analysts are present to share their insight with the OogaVerse community. This allows access to insight information as well as giving each Ooga owner the possibility to grow their network and therefore the Ooga community as a whole.

About NFTs:

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger (blockchain). NFTs can be associated with easily-reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files as unique items (analogous to a certificate of authenticity), and use blockchain technology to give the NFT a public proof of ownership. (Source: Wikipedia Non-Fungible Token)

Contact

E-Mail: info@oogaverse.com

Website: https://oogaverse.com

OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/oogaverse

Opensea alt: https://opensea.io/collection/spaceapes

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OogaVerse

Discord: https://discord.gg/oogaverse