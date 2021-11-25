The Bull charged past the $1,000,000 mark today after being live since November 1, 2021. SymBULL holders earn 8% rewards from every Buy/Sell Transaction in Binance pegged BUSD, which is automatically sent to your wallet by simply holding SymBULL.

Holders are celebrating their BUSD rewards that are distributed automatically and sent to their wallets every 60 minutes. It can, however, take longer depending on your holdings and trading volume. Rewards will be triggered once they are big enough to cover the gas fees. If you are a smaller holder, it may take from a couple hours to a few days for rewards to appear in your wallet.

SymBULL is charging forward with their newly released Dapp along with extensive marketing efforts are in place and being executed, YouTube Influencers are launching videos and AMA’s are being held twice weekly hosted by DevTeamSix.

Next to come is the BullSWAP which will include Ride and Charge, the next evolution in DeFi platforms. Similar to Shiba’s Bone and Leash, but better. BullSwap gives users the ability to Stomp (provide liquidity), Toss (stake), and SWAP tokens to gain RAGING Returns through our sophisticated and innovative passive income reward system.

14% Transaction fees for Buys & Sells

8% Rewards To Holders (BUSD)

3% Added To Liquidity

3% BullRun Mechanism & Burn

Token Name – SymBULL

Token Type – BEP20

Token Symbol – SymBULL

Initial Token Supply – 20 Billion

