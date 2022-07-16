Earn rewards for contributing to the TeaDAO community from anywhere in the world

TeaDAO, a Metaverse Reserve Currency protocol based on the $TEA token that aims to solve the NFT liquidity shortage, announced the launch of its ‘Contribute and Earn’ feature to reward its users within the Web3 ecosystem.

Based on the Theory of Justice promoted by Johns Rawls, the blockchain platform is encouraging crypto sector enthusiasts to use its decentralized products focused especially on the GameFi sector, with which they can earn rewards for contributing through various growth campaigns in its ecosystem.

With a mission to unlock and reward individual potential on a global scale with the power of Web3, TeaDAO is creating tools like SENTRY so that individuals can contribute to the project while being rewarded in various ways of working together.

The campaigns that the blockchain startup is promoting through its ‘Contribute and Earn’ mechanics are varied, and range from On-chain campaigns to Social campaigns and Writing campaigns.

To access these campaigns, the average user will only have to connect their non-custodial wallet to the TeaDAO platform and explore the opportunities present in order to obtain enough experience points (XPs) that will then be redeemable for excellent prizes according to the position occupied in the global ranking on the platform.

SENTRY is an end-to-end analytic tool for all investors from beginner to professional to discover, gather all needed information on, analyze, and compare among projects to make wiser investment decisions.

From one place, users can use the tool to understand the market, and analyze and compare projects in the GameFi sector, as well as obtain key metrics on each of the projects that make life in this vibrant sector valued at some 8 billion dollars.

About TeaDAO

TeaDAO is a Metaverse Reserve Currency, solving the illiquidity of NFTs and enabling sustainability and scalability for GameFi projects by offering a unique NFT-as-Bonding-Assets mechanism.

TeaDAO will be a community-owned entity, allowing TEA holders to shape TeaDAO’s future via on-chain voting. TeaDAO will initially operate on the BNB chain and Ethereum chain, and expand to become a multi-chain over the course of 2022.

TeaDAO successfully raised 4.6 million, backed by Shima Capital, Signum, UOB Ventures, and other important VCs of the blockchain industry.

