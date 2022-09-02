If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.

However, it is never as simple as it seems, and you risk losing part of your locked-up assets even in the long run. To prevent this, you need proper research and professional analysis on cryptocurrencies that could bring profitable returns in the long run. HUH exchange (HUH), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), and The Sandbox (SAND) are cryptocurrencies we believe you should consider. We review them below.

HUH Exchange

The HUH exchange token will power the three core functionalities of the HUH network. The decentralized finance protocol aims to provide users (content creators and developers) all they need to build, create, and thrive on a single network.

It eliminates restrictions on monetization and provides users with total control over their data. HUH_exchange aims to improve crypto adoption and make accessibility seamless. It will achieve this by building an ecosystem that comprises a blockchain platform, a wallet, and an exchange. The platform will be a social blockchain for fans, creators, and users hosting top-notch and popular applications.

HUH will leverage proof-of-stake mechanisms to improve the slow and expensive nature of existing blockchain solutions, enabling an instant, transparent, and low-cost transaction within the HUH ecosystem. The HUH exchange token (HUH) will facilitate these utilities, increasing its adoption.

It’s set to be available on presale soon, and you can earn up to 40% more bonus when you purchase $2500 worth of the presale tokens. You and your referral can also get a $30 referral bonus when your referral purchases $100 worth of HUH exchange tokens on presale. Being a new cryptocurrency, the HUH exchange token could make a good long-term purchase. Be on the lookout for it

NEAR Protocol Is Not Out Of Reach

Near Protocol token (NEAR) is a top cryptocurrency on the Coinmarketcap with over $3.4 billion in market capitalization. Over half-a-million of crypto market players and enthusiasts are currently monitoring NEAR’s trend in the market, hoping to get the right time and price of entry. NEAR peaked at an all-time high of $20.42 in January 2022. The bear market effect has been reduced to a single-figure current market price, selling below $5.

Analysts believe NEAR could make a good long-term purchase due to its current low price and the perceived belief that it’s yet to reach its full potential. The NEAR token is the native utility token of the NEAR protocol. This layer-1 blockchain-based cloud computing platform aims to eliminate some problems competing blockchains encounter, including poor interoperability, low throughput, and slow transaction speed.

Thus serves as an ideal platform for decentralized applications (DApps) creation and provides users with a seamless platform. These utilities make the NEAR protocol a great platform, and the native token is well-recognized and adopted by many. It could indeed bring a positive return in the long run.

The Sandbox Is At The Forefront Of Crypto Development

Analysts have tipped metaverse tokens to experience an unprecedented price surge in the coming months, and The Sandbox (SAND) may be at the forefront of this development. Over 2.2 million individuals place The Sandbox token (SAND) on their watchlists, indicating the anticipation and optimism surrounding the cryptocurrency. SAND may witness many purchases if it reaches the point analysts believe will make the best entry. It’s less than $2 current market price is low enough to make an entry, but you can always do your research to identify your best price or time of entry.

The Sandbox (SAND) has a close to $1.8 billion market valuation on Coinmarketcap; a value tipped to increase drastically in a few years or months. SAND peaked at an all-time high of $8.44 a year after selling at its lowest market value, $0.02894. This indicates that SAND isn’t alien to the price surge, and it has the potential of rising again, beyond its current ATH, in the long run.

SAND functions in The Sandbox — a blockchain-based virtual space that enables users to create, build, and trade digital assets in a game form. The decentralized platform leverages the power of DAO and NFTs to build a thriving gaming community. SAND’s utility in the ever-growing gaming space in the crypto market could see it make continuous progress in the long run.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.