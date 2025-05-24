Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quietly Doubles AUM After Landmark Q1

As the Q1 reporting season unfolds, Three Keys Lab Fund recorded results that surprised many crypto sector watchers. The 2022-vintage crypto fund has returned all paid-in capital to limited partners (DPI = 1) and doubled assets under management in the first quarter of 2025

—despite a softer start for the broader crypto market. A large share of this outperformance came from the fund’s Liquid Strategy, as stated in the Three keys Lab mandate on website: the fund invests in on-chain, unorthodox assets—NFTs and memecoins—riding the wave of the tokenised attention economy

From lone survivor to category signal:

Founded at the height of the 2022 NFT frenzy, Three Keys Lab has navigated past each major collapse: the FTX bankruptcy that vaporized billions in client assets, the metaverse pull-back that cooled venture appetite, and the cooling PFP collections market, as recently highlighted by once-flagship projects such as Clone X after Nike wound down RTFKT. By embracing the on-chain frontier and deploying capital in a disciplined manner, staying within its line, the fund compounded capital through bear cycles, emerging as one of the few survivors of its vintage — and achieving exceptional returns in Q1 2025.

A thesis anchored in culture and block-space:

The mandate is sharply focused: invest in the networked-attention economy, community-first assets, and emerging zeitgeist subcultures. The fund’s venture strategy has built a broad portfolio across several consumer-crypto verticals—Gondi for NFT lending, Kaito for AI-powered InfoFi market, Fountain as a crypto art-finance desk, and Holderscan as a leading memecoin data infrastructure.

Together, these portfolio companies have weathered the bear-market purge and emerged as category leaders—providing the Fund with privileged insight as the next growth cycle takes shape.

Milestone Achieved & Next-Stage Expansion:

“Keep up the good work” and “Impressive achievements at the on-chain bleeding edge” were typical remarks from LPs upon receiving the fund distribution. The fund’s backers include Dragonfly, SIG, Mirana Ventures, and a consortium of family offices.

With its strategy now field-tested and validated, the Three keys Lab fund will scale the playbook by hiring across research, engineering, and portfolio operations to deepen capital deployment in the rapidly expanding on-chain attention economy.

