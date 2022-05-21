There are a lot of meme coins to buy in 2022 and beyond. However, they are not all the same as some have the potential to explode and others will not gain much. There are hundreds of meme coins and it is up to the investors to go through them all and pick the best. This could be any of the existing meme tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), or upcoming projects that include Parody Coin (PARO).

Picking a crypto winner is not easy. It is necessary to research a project, its community support, and many more factors before a decision that could change an investor’s life for better or worse is made.

Here are meme coin picks with great future potential.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB is one of the most popular meme tokens in the crypto market. It was named after the Shiba Inu dog breed and has led to many around the world investing in it. Some will argue that it was not because of FOMO but rather based on diligent research. Shiba Inu has a decentralized exchange (DEX) known as ShibaSwap.

Initially marketed as a “Dogecoin killer,” the dog-themed meme coin resembles Bitcoin in that it has a pseudonymous creator who goes by the name Ryoshi. The charm of the coin has attracted people like Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Elon Musk.

One of the reasons SHIB has surged in value is because the community is building utilities for the Shiba Inu token, which is also accepted as a means of payment by real-world locations like a restaurant in France. Ryoshi has claimed that SHIB’s end goal is for the meme coin to be a stable global currency that can be used as a store of value and method of payment.

Shiba Inu can be bought, sold, or traded on several exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more. This makes Shiba Inu one of the best meme coins to buy in 2022.

Parody Coin (PARO)

Parody Coin lands on the list of the best meme coins to buy in 2022 because of its uniqueness and bold move to venture into the NFT space. Parody Coin has three revenue streams. Anchored by the BEP-20 deflationary PARO token, Parody has a passive income mechanism to reward its token holders. The project’s reflection model charges fees to platform users and distributes them to token holders.

Users can mint parodies of popular NFTs and sell them on the Parody NFT marketplace to earn money. Paro token holders can earn from staking PARO on the BNB Chain. The system lends out money and allows holders to earn compound interest. This is how many people are earning money in DeFi by lending their stablecoins and other crypto assets to DeFi platforms.

PARO is a deflationary token whose value will come from its utility, a growing community, and the launch of several products such as the Parody NFT marketplace.

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Dogelon Mars is another dog-themed meme coin on Ethereum and Polygon. It follows the design principles of similar successful projects like Floki Inu and Shiba Inu. Dogelon Mars has unknown founders and has all the attributes of a meme token. Its name includes the word “Mars” probably as a reference that the price of the LON token will go up.

The meme coin has been around for a while and this could be a good indicator that it is not a rug pull or a short-lived project.

Meme Coins in 2022

There are a lot of meme tokens to buy but only a few stand out. Parody Coin, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Dogelon Mars could be the tokens that investors should be looking to buy. Parody token is in the presale stage, making a great buy for buyers looking for high returns on their investments. The other tokens have been around for a long time, and this means that they could offer reduced returns to investors.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

