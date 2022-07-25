Geneva, Switzerland / July 25 / – TRON DAO is thrilled to announce its Developer, Community Ambassador, and Influencer Grant Programs to BUIDLers on the TRON network.

As one of the largest DAOs, TRON is always looking for new opportunities to grow its ecosystem and further engage its vibrant global community.

The Community Ambassador Grant Program will encourage a gateway between the DAO and multiple dedicated TRON friends and families to expand the TRON ecosystem. With a quarterly grant allocation of $30,000, the program will cultivate relationships between the DAO and established Ambassadors actively engaged within the TRON Community.

The Community Ambassador Grant criteria include:

Established community on a popular Social Network, e.g., Discord, Telegram, or Twitter

Sustained history of regular engagement within the community

Genuine support for TRON DAO and its community objectives

Solid understanding of the TRON ecosystem

To apply, please click here.

The Developer Grant Program will also boost a bridge between the DAO and various core developers to expand the TRON network. With a quarterly grant allocation of $90,000, this program will formulate multiple incubation spaces designed to engage and empower leaders to promote new use cases of the TRON blockchain.

The Developer Grant criteria include:

Established project with proof of concept, e.g., Github Repository, or Provable Suggestions to improve the TRON blockchain and its ecosystem

Sustained history of consistent development efforts

Genuine support for TRON DAO and its community objectives

Solid understanding of the TRON ecosystem

To apply, please click here.

In addition to the Developer Grant Program, TRON has a Bug Bounty Program that will incentivize developers to search for system vulnerabilities. The program will help make our ecosystem safer, more robust, and more functional. Grants will be awarded depending on the bug’s complexity, level of vulnerability, and the replicability of the problem found.

Last but not least, in an effort to support public good and the dissemination of valuable information about the TRON Ecosystem, the Influencer Grant Program will provide strategic support for TRON eco-educators. Influencers working on TRON DAO-related projects and outreach are eligible to apply for these funds. With a quarterly grant allocation of $45,000, the program will work with different channels of social media influencers to amplify their messages and create an authentic stream of highly informative content throughout the entire TRON ecosystem.

The Influencer Grant criteria include:

Established Social Media Channels with crypto-relevant content

Sustained history of consistent quality content creation

Genuine support for TRON DAO and its community objectives

Solid understanding of the TRON ecosystem

To apply, please click here.

Once you apply and fill out the form, our Ecosystem Development Team will reach out to follow up and connect with you. Thank you for your interest in building on TRON and joining the mission to decentralize the web.

