If you’re looking for unique cryptocurrency selections to improve your portfolio, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to 3 under-the-radar digital assets that have the potential to generate outsized returns.

Uniglo (GLO), Convex Finance (CVX), and SushiSwap (SUSHI) are the most exciting projects in the current crypto industry worth checking out.

Why Uniglo (GLO) Is A Strong Pick?

Uniglo is a revolutionary community-driven multi-asset-backed cryptocurrency ready to enter presale mode from July 15.

Built on a steady and stable Ethereum Chain, ‘GLO is ready to Glow’ with its unique approach to hedging against crypto volatility.

2022 has made clear that the crypto industry needs new tools to overcome market volatility somehow. And this is exactly what has driven Uniglo developers to work on the mentioned project.

To create a token that will increase in value over time and remain robust against fluctuations and bearish trends, Uniglo will hold a basket of stable & volatile cryptocurrencies, digitized tangible assets, and Rare NFTs.

Uniglo uses a Multi-Sig safe with numerous built-in levels of robust asset protection procedures to ensure the security of stablecoin baskets. The team communicates secure addresses to its community to maintain transparency.

Yet, we haven’t mentioned the most thrilling feature of the Uniglo protocol – the double-layered burning mechanism, which includes an in-built burn tool of 2% during every GLO transaction, and the Ultra Burn Mechanism, which uses a 1 % percentage of vault holdings to buy back $GLO from the secondary market and burn them.

Overall, GLO is expected to stay strong and hedge against even the most critical market conditions.

Convex Finance (CVX)

A DeFi mechanism called Convex Finance enables Curve liquidity providers to profit from trading fees on Curve without staking any liquidity. Instead, LPs can stake with Convex and obtain increased mining rewards for CRV and liquidity. This improves capital efficiency for CRV stakeholders and establishes Convex Finance as a significant Curve wars participant.

Convex Finance has no withdrawal fees, unlike other platforms that charge trade fees to cover gas costs. Instead, the platform pays out rewards in the form of CVX, the platform’s native token, to CRV stakers and liquidity providers.

Since its May introduction, the value of the CVX coin has increased significantly.

Current bearish trends have decreased the price of CVX as well. Still, given the project’s distinctive strategy and objectives, a bear market may potentially present a fantastic opportunity to buy before the bulls run.

SushiSwap (SUSHI)

A delicious investment opportunity, SushiSwap (SUSHI) is known as an automated market maker AMM where users can exchange cryptocurrency tokens with no central organization in charge of trade management. Instead, SushiSwap uses smart contracts to handle deals and automatically establishes prices for items using mathematical calculations.

To raise funds for cryptocurrencies, SushiSwap uses liquidity pools, or big pools of money, where, in exchange for rewards, users contribute their cryptocurrency to these liquidity pools.

The AMM SushiSwap is not the first – It is based on Uniswap (UNI) mechanism.

However, there are still differences in the pricing structure and other areas.

Overall, SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a fun and lucrative project to add to your portfolio because it offers features like borrowing, leveraging, stack yielding, lending, and swapping all on one platform.

Bottom Line

Discovering exciting crypto gems is crucial to achieving financial success and freedom. While GLO is just getting heated up and shared with the public, it can be an excellent opportunity to benefit from early bird privileges.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.