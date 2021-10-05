Global cryptocurrency financial platform, AscendEX is proud to announce the listing of the Vulcan Forged token (PYR) under the trading pair USDT/PYR on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. UTC. To celebrate the listing, AscendEX and the PYR team will launch several limited-time promotional events, offering users a chance to share pooled rewards up to 60,000 USDT!

Vulcan Forged is a game studio that has migrated to a blockchain network with more than 12 games and thousands of users. VulcanVerse is a live metaverse, combining high-quality graphics with World of Warcraft-style gameplay featuring the building capabilities of Minecraft. Their market differentiation focuses on developing successful games first and then implementing blockchain integrations second, leading to a much more engaging user experience.

Vulcan Forged has grown from a small digital art NFT platform and game studio to a multi-DApp platform, launchpad, and a top-five volume NFT marketplace. They are the second busiest client on the VeChain Network, moving from a few users to thousands with just under $3 million in NFT trading volume. Their fantasy decentralized universe VulcanVerse, backed by fantasy authors and award-winning studios, sold out in days and has already entered the alpha stage of gameplay. Vulcan Forged prides itself on removing gas and crypto fees for game developers using their platform and offers support to any third party helping turn ideas into reality. This support allows community members to create their own games on the platform quickly and affordably.

The native utility token of the Vulcan Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol of the Vulcan Forged platform. PYR is designed as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. The PYR Token is an ERC20 token that can be ported to Matic. PYR will be used as a medium of transaction settlement, staking token, and a gaming utility token within the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.

Decentralized gaming is a rapidly growing sector within the crypto space. AscendEX is pleased to support the decentralized gaming ecosystem by partnering with projects like Vulcan Forged.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum.

AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Vulcan Forged

Vulcan Forged is a game studio that moved to blockchain. It houses more than 12 games and over 100 play to earn routes. VulcanVerse is an already live metaverse with 1000s of users combining high-quality graphics with World of Warcraft (WOW) style gameplay and Minecraft building capabilities.

