Press Release: $SSB Token (SatoshiStreetBets) is excited to unveil its business model and roadmap. As an accelerated hyper-deflationary token, the team brings new elements to the table for tokenomics and utility. Moreover, it will serve as a portfolio diversification tool when users stake $SSB on the Satoshi Stake platform.

21st October 2021 – Minnesota, United States – $SSB Token introduces several new features to the cryptocurrency industry. Building an accelerated hyper-deflationary distribution model, combined with a long-term business-oriented roadmap, requires a different take. Nevertheless, several features of the tokens stand out, both for tokenomics and utility.

The first innovative feature is “Buy The Dip” or BTD. $SSB Token is the industry’s first asset to reward buyers when buying the dip. Any buys made 10% below the 4-hour ATH are rewarded with a reduced buy tax of up to 11%. Not only does $SSB Token reward buyers with the lowest possible taxes, but it is a free bonus for those who were purchasing the token either way.

Buy The Dip is a powerful solution, yet it only reaches full potential when combined with the Leviathan Buyback. The automated feature serves as a 6% buyback tax applied to every transaction through $SSB Token. The 6% tax is converted to BNB and stored inside the Leviathan contract to personally buy back tokens from the market. The innovative part is how this process occurs through automated learning and scheduling. After every buyback, the rough seas sales tax ramps up to 2.5x for 30 minutes and then decays back to the base tax protecting the Leviathan buyback mechanism — all bought back tokens are then burned immediately reducing overall supply.

To build an ecosystem for $SSB Token, the team opts for a multi-pronged approach. The first core feature is the 3% buyback tax on every transaction through the Lottery/promotion contract. Additionally, the Lottery will serve community giveaways, contests, and prizes, incentivizing users to hold $SSB Token for the long term. In fact the demand for the community sale has been so feverish that both a Lambo and Telsa giveaway are fully funded and active prelaunch.

Additionally, long-term holders can explore Satoshi Stake to earn various cryptocurrencies. Staking pools consist of $SSB clients’ tokens and projects partnering with the $SSB project. Community members can exert governance by voting on which new projects to support through the staking pools.

$SSB Token holders will gain access to “The Streets”, an exclusive marketplace with various non-fungible tokens created exclusively for this marketplace. In addition, $SSB Holders can also explore live auctions and acquire purchase discounts when using $SSB.

“Shark Tank” inspired Satoshi Tank will host panel pitches from fledgling projects, community members will vote with their token holdings to determine who receives a grant from $SSB.

Last but not least, the SatoshiStreetBets Radio, or $SSB Radio, serves as the first-ever satellite crypto radio show. The focus lies with education, investment strategies, new project AMAs, and industry-oriented promotions. In addition, holders of $SSB Token can participate in games, contests, and giveaways. SatoshiStreetBets Radio aims to become the trusted source for new crypto projects, education, and investment knowledge.

To date, SatoshiStreetBets has raised over $1.5 million. The features outlined above are all essential cogs in the machine powering the broader $SSB ecosystem. Additionally, the team’s code has been audited by CertiK to provide more transparency and legitimacy.

ABOUT $SSB (SatoshiStreetBets)

The $SSB CORE Team is comprised of business professionals and cryptocurrency veterans and each member brings a wide range of special talents and abilities to the project.

With over 100 years combined experience in traditional business and over 30 combined years in crypto the $SSB CORE team has the knowledge, experience, and resources required to launch a successful project.

We are excited to launch the $SSB Token and are looking forward to growing with our amazing community! Thank you for being apart of the $SSB family

