AscendEX is excited to announce the Waterfall DeFi token (WTF) listing under the trading pair WTF/USDT on Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. UTC. To celebrate the listing of Waterfall DeFi (WTF), AscendEX will conduct two separate auctions, a standard capped auction and an uncapped auction on October 20 from 1:00 p.m. UTC to 2:00 p.m. UTC.

Waterfall DeFi is a platform that offers risk diversification through tranching a portfolio of yield generating DeFi assets. Waterfall is one of the first platforms to deliver traditional tranching methodology to DeFi, enabling more conservative DeFi users to safer, fixed, and predictable yields while also providing products for higher risk-tolerant users for greater potential yields .

All this is done through the Waterfall Protocol, a yield aggregation logic which redistributes a yield and principal from a selected pool of Defi Yielding assets according to priority, arranged from highest (Senior Tranche), to the lowest (Junior Tranche). Users in the Senior Tranche receives the distributions first at a pre-determined, fixed yield. Junior Tranche users receives the distributions the last, in return receiving a much higher potential variable yield should the portfolio of defi assets perform as intended. Through the process of tranching, Waterfall Defi can offer two layers of diversification (portfolio concentration and prioritization of payments), and creating organic leveraging within a portfolio/product without the need for external funding markets.

Additionally, Waterfall Defi offers liquidity pool staking. The asset price is derived through users staking their tokens into a Liquidity Pool (LP), with the price determined by variations of a bonding curve. Stakers earn a fee whenever there are DeFi users that use the LP to trade and earn additional governance tokens as yield.

The WTF token is the nativetoken issued by the Waterfall DeFi platform. Waterfall plays a direct role in facilitating protocol governance, rewarding platform users, aligning community incentives, and capturing fee revenue generated by the platform. The launch of the WTF token enables users to better engage with the protocol via staking their WTF tokens into the staking pool and receive governance/voting rights and a share of the platform fees.

As the ecosystem grows, users with a certain amount of WTF token staked in the protocol will be able to propose their own tranching strategies. Once the DAOapproves them, the community creators can earn Structuring Fees that equate to a percentage of the total deposits into the specific strategies.

Waterfall is bringing exciting new structured products to the DeFi ecosystem, expanding the frontier of the market and making the market become more efficient through redistributing risk and reward to the right hands. The Waterfall listing represents another example of AscendEX’s commitment to the growth of DeFi Protocol projects and the development of the DeFi ecosystem as a whole.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum.

AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About Waterfall

Waterfall DeFi is a platform that offers risk diversification through tranching of yield generating DeFi assets.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://waterfalldefi.org/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waterfalldefi

Telegram: https://t.me/waterfalldefi