Coronavirus times and the rise of digitalization has shown that an opportunity to work remotely and an opportunity to work at any time becomes not just a trend but a necessity. OTON provides these opportunities.

The majority of professions include operating with an audience. A salesperson needs consumers. A service provider is looking for clients. A blogger is living on followers. An art creator conveys a message to viewers, listeners, and readers. But it is not enough to obtain an audience, it is necessary to know how to earn profits on it. OTON provides such an opportunity.

If you are an entrepreneur, a product producer or a service provider, you need a webpage with such functions as payments processing, accounting and business processes analysis. Ideally, such a portal should be your advertising channel, your accounting team, and your legal support. OTON takes on the task to provide these functions of the webpage.

OTON is all of the above mentioned – and much more. OTON is the system for monetizing an audience that is based on blockchain and the identification platform.

We bring to your attention an interview with the head and mastermind of the project, Anatoliy Ille.

— Anatoliy, could you please elaborate on what the OTON project means to you personally? What part of your life does it occupy?

— Currently, the project takes most of my time. 90% of my time I dedicate to it, and the rest 10% I devote to my family. I wake up thinking of it, I live with it, and I go to sleep thinking about it. This being said, I do not perceive it as my job, I simply enjoy some sort of magic state where I really like all the processes, all solutions, the challenges, and the joys. I am inspired to see when people grasp and understand what we are doing, I enjoy their feedback and suggestions for improvement…

I sense that I am exactly at a place where I should be. It is the first time in my life when I have this certainty.

I have been developing OTON for four and a half years. And I am like a small child who can not stop playing before going to bed. I am not going to sleep although I understand that I should but I am too excited about continuing on my tasks. The same happens in the morning. I wake up with ideas of what else we can do here and there. This is a state I am in.

— Thank you for an answer. The next question: what OTON is capable of bringing people?

— This project is suitable for the maximum number of people and organizations. The thing is that we help people digitize their audience – and moreover to make it in a way that this audience becomes theirs.

Currently, people digitize in social networks, on some portals and with companies, with which they are working within partnership programs. But at the end of the day, all this does not belong to them. They have access until they are allowed to have it. As soon as the access has been denied, or the account has been blocked, the audience is gone and lost.

We believe that we are capable of giving people an opportunity to secure their social networks. This being said, they do not only store them but also get access to analytics (they see: a man, a woman, in which country, the purchasing power, preferences – we have plenty of various metrics). We will not only help people to digitize and analyze their audience but also provide them with a series of interesting products: creational, educational and physical products. It could be services, features. Already now, we are offering more than 600 different products. And this is just the beginning, we have not yet gone public.

Apart from that, we have electronic, software products, trading and exchange points. The platform is well suited for the gaming industry, especially for those players who aspire to use modern ways of attracting audiences. The idea is that money is being paid upon the completion of the deal, not before. A big difference, isn’t it?

In a regular setting, to run an advertising campaign, it is necessary to first pay and only then convert the traffic to clients. In our system, an entrepreneur pays only when something has been already sold. This is the essence. It is really cool and convenient.

— And usually, it is different?

— Of course. Let’s say we have produced a product. Let’s say some glasses. So for sales to happen, we need to create an advertisement. We go and let’s say, pay €100 thousand for advertising…

— And we have no certainty of the results!

— Absolutely true. And the model that we are selling, how does it work? So, I bought glasses and I liked them. A neighbour asks me: “Cool glasses, where have you bought them?”. I share a link with him, he pays for a purchase and only then does a producer pay for an advertisement. So the middleman gets his commission only after a producer gets payment for the item. This is our operating principle. We provide young entrepreneurs with guarantees.

Because a very big problem occurs when a young entrepreneur invests in production, comes up with a product, and then goes to the advertising agency, where his money settles in their pockets, while the world does not have a chance to see a product. It happens all the time.

With us, an entrepreneur can test the demand for his product. He registers in a trading platform, lists his product, holds a few webinars, attracts with some things, configures sales tunnels and sees whether there are sales or not. It is much easier that way.

Or, when an entrepreneur comes to Amazon, he is on his own there. In our system, there are actually people, and producers and middlemen are communicating with each other. Why are such communications working out in our system? Because we all have an interest in each other. We complement each other.

And by complementing each other, we reach profitability.

What do I mean when I say that we “complement” each other? A client needs a suitable product. He is not well-versed in finding out what is suitable. Here comes a middleman who is well-versed in the area and he answers the client’s requests. The middleman helps a producer to make a deal, and upon the closure of the deal, a producer pays to the middleman. The client is happy because he has purchased exactly what he needs and the “suit” has an excellent fit as it was made for him, and the quality is good – we are monitoring the quality.

So, we have such a system. It is convenient and beneficial for all.

— In other words, it is not just about digitalizing the audience but more about its monetization. Am I correct?

— The first task is to digitize, and the second is to monetize. We tackled both aspects. Here is an example of digitalization – a real-life case.

I talk with a blogger. She is well-versed in her area, understands her business, knows how to do it all. She asks: “So what, I tell my girls that I am going to digitize them and ask them to go register via the link? This won’t work”. I explain: “Of course, not. It is too straightforward. Let’s see how it works”. And I explain that we have more than 600 different products, and the list is growing every week by 10, 20, 30 products. Among these 600 products, she finds ones that are suitable for her target audience. For example, let’s say that she is a psychologist and she works with people whose problems are usually solved by money and personal growth and development. The info product might be well suited in this case.

— What is an info product?

— Under this category, for example, falls such products as Оne Dollar Baby. It is a financial telegram chatbot that provides information on money and is capable of testing the acquisition of received knowledge.

This was my advice to a blogger. To gather an audience, fuel the interest in the topic, then invite a financial expert, or even me. I will share what I do, what markets I am focused on, my beliefs… and at the end, I will share that I personally use the One Dollar Baby product.

The blogger will confirm that she also uses the product and that she likes it. After that, I will suggest that since a lot of people are watching the talk, all participants who download it today or tomorrow will get three lessons for free.

As a result, the audience will follow the like and get to the telegram bot. And as soon as a user clicks “start”, the blockchain creates a register entry based on the user’s account. This is how we digitize the audience.

What do we have at the end? In fact, the blogger not only digitized her audience but also activated her audience in a way to bring more people. Only now all accounting on the new audience she sees not on Instagram but at a personal account on OTON.

— How did the blogger activate her audience?

— She gave her audience a push to act.

For example, she prepared them and then she tells: “And now you can share this with your close friends and get something in return”. In fact, without a blogger, we turn interested leads to clients who have purchased something.

What is the point? Part of the audience did not go to use a financial bot because they are not interested in finances. But there is another webinar with a beauty expert who shares tips on skincare. The blogger shares another link, and now the part of the audience that is not digitized becomes digitized. They want to buy something on the market. But to buy something, they need to register, create an account. This way we have a second wave that we help to digitize.

Later we offer the third product. We use different areas. For example, some people are interested in investment products. At the end of June, we plan to launch farms on the PancakeSwap exchange. It means that we can share with any person with $50 information on what are cryptocurrencies, decentralized markets, how interesting it is, and demonstrate how easy it is to enter the decentralized market even with just $50.

Do you want to try? They agree, and the Telegram bot shares the link “click here”, take your card, charge the account on the exchange, exchange money to tokens, and launch a contract.

— Well, you explained very clearly how digitalization and monetization works. Do I understand it correctly: it is possible to run a business within OTON, and for that, there is an interface, a shell program TASQ. How does it work?

TASQ… There are several functions there. Function number one is to attract an audience, function number two is to convert the audience to clients, and function number three is a support function to convert clients to partners and to educate partners. These are the main TASQ functions. Plus, there is a tool to analyze the audience. The audience is divided into leads, contacts, and partners.

— Leads are like warm contacts?

Yes. For example, let’s go back to our example with a blogger. She gave a link to the bot, some people followed the link, clicked the “start” button, but did not purchase a product. They are leads. And you need to convert leads.

We have all tracking stages to see what stage a person is now. Also, we have scripts for calling and closing a deal. TASQ also has educational features. If someone wants to get a profession of “how to convert leads well and close deals”, it is possible to do it within the system.

— So to say, as a middleman or a producer.

Yes. A lot of people are examining new professions, and this is an example of a very modern one. No matter what place on Earth you live in, you just need the internet or at least a phone. That is all. From this moment on, you can run your own business. No matter who you are – a man, a woman, old, young, sick, healthy. There is no difference whatsoever. You have the time and you have something to share with a person who left a request.

— What you call the info product, is the educational platform, isn’t it? Did I get it correctly?

Yes, among other things. We have faced a specific challenge. We have been observing multi-level marketing for many years. So, what are two key pains? Well, of course, there are much more pains… apart from the fact that it lacks reliability and transparency, which we have solved with blockchain…there are still two key ones.

— Is the pain an unsolvable problem?

— Yes, the pain is an unsolvable problem.

What are these pains exactly? The first pain is that people do not know what to say. Why do they not know what to say? A person has finished 9 years of education, and he comes to talk about some medical drugs. What can he share except his emotions? Nothing. So he does not know what to say.

The second key problem or pain is that people do not know who to talk to. They have no specific communication skills on how to get acquainted, how to create and sustain relationships, how to win people over, how to facilitate asking desirable questions… they simply do not know how to do it. The first thing that they will do, they will turn to relatives and close friends. Because they do not know what to say, they will talk nonsense, and the relatives will accuse them of craziness, compare it with a religious cult, and ask not to approach them further.

This is what a majority of people face. By the way, it is exactly what sets back the multi-level marketing industry, because some morons are approaching you when you are waiting for a bus. It starts to seem that all the industry is like that. But in fact, it is not like this at all.

Because people do not know what to say and do not know who to approach, they form inflated expectations. What do I mean? Today a person enters a business, and tomorrow he awaits millions of wealth. It does not happen in the first month, in the second month, and he starts to think that there is something wrong with the company. He doesn’t even know where to look for a root cause. This is a problem.

That is why we offer a separate product — a mini MBA for three months for all interested. We pay for traffic, provide a learner with leads for practice. When a person practices to close deals, he also gets profit from closing these deals.

— Could you please share more about the trading platform. What is it exactly? Is it a regular internet shop? Or is there something innovative in it?

— There are some innovative ideas implemented there. We provided producers with an opportunity to create their own sales departments on the OTON market platform. Also, a producer can use already existing sales departments by sparking interest in the product among sales representatives. So to say, there is no need to start from scratch. Even if he has no clue how to create a sales team, he can contact our sales departments, present the products and inspire them. It is the first thing.

The second thing concerns the way how these sales departments are formed. Let’s say, a person saw a product and bought it. Usually, what happens next? Upon the purchase, he shares with his friends: here are the glasses, or a lighter, or here is a great book I enjoyed. If a partner in conversation likes the idea, he asks: “cool, where did you get it?” Usually, it happens in the following way: “On Amazon, here is the link”. He sent the link, helped a friend, saved him some time, and a friend bought it. That is all. Amazon got profits, a producer got profits, but a person who recommended the item got nothing. We believe that it should not be this way.

As a matter of fact, the person, who recommended the item, also closed the deal. And those who close deals usually get the biggest share of the pie. That is why we say the following: “You have purchased an item, here you can instantly create an individual link for this product or to the market. So when you get a question “where did you get it”, you share this individual link. When a person you recommended it to, makes a purchase, you get a reward that you can use to buy other goods”. This way our clients get quite a good turnover. We have seen cases when it was up to half a million a month.

— Half a million of what?

— Of euro. It is a turnover.

— Ok. Could you please share a few details from a technical perspective? Why blockchain, what is the role of the OTON token?

— Why blockchain? What we have discussed earlier is a ready business. We are entrepreneurs who run a business.

Now we want to make it more reliable for our users. What do we mean by reliability? We want our users to be 200% sure that if their accounts bring profits, they will get their rewards. This is guaranteed by blockchain, smart contract, and transparency.

Secondly, what do we guarantee and why the blockchain is needed here. It is needed so these entrepreneurs that are starting their online activities on the OTON platform will be sure that they are creating their own business. How do we achieve that?

How does a Bitcoin blockchain work? If I want to have my own bank, I enter the Bitcoin blockchain, get a private key, seed phrase, and here I have my own bank. Now I can receive, send and store. It is a decentralized network. And my funds are mine only.

What are we doing in OTON? It works by the same principle. Here there is a wallet, a multi-wallet, deposits and withdrawals, same functions. Only it is much more ecological than in Bitcoin blockchain, all is up-to-date, fast and cool. But these are not the most important things. The most important thing is that when you get a private key and a seed phrase, you get not only a wallet but also a business. In other words, you get a smart contract where all actions are well-defined and it is clear what is going to happen during various forms of transactions.

For example, someone from my audience on a fifth level has purchased toothpaste. It is clear to me that the transaction was made, it is transparent, and I get a reward. After 3-5 years it becomes a strong business, and it is my business. Because no one can take it from me. It is impossible to fire me. I can only maybe lose a private key or let it be stolen. But when it functions, it is my own business that I can even sell.

For example, not a single entrepreneur in multi-level marketing can in principle sell their business. If he manages to sell it, it means that a buyer is not a very experienced businessman because any contact for multi-level marketing includes a clause that a person can at any time be excluded from the reward chain with or without reason. This is how companies mitigate risks. But what does it mean? If I invest in a working account with a 5 million turnover and 100-200 thousand euro net profits, a company may say: “look, the leader who created the turnover is gone, here there is someone who did nothing and sacks 200 thousand from our company”. As a result, I will be excluded, and that is all.

We protect people from it. If you are running your business on OTON, it is your own business. It is possible, you will become the first blogger in the world who became an independent entrepreneur because bloggers always depend on third parties. On OTON, bloggers run their own business. That is why we need blockchain.

— And what about the token?

— In fact, we need a technology that guarantees transparency and anonymity. It is clear that it is blockchain.

But we also need the payment unit. This is where OTON comes in. Its main function is to be the payment unit that a smart contract distributes for various actions. This is done automatically.

The token is needed as a guarantor of transparency and reliability which I elaborated on earlier. It is clear that a token supply is limited, that a token can be freely converted on the exchanges, it is possible to store it because it is a new area with a great potential for growth and many are interested in it long-term. I think that some people can use it also as a speculative instrument.

Our speciality here is that the payment unit is always in deficit. I can pay a commission or reward transparently and reliably only on OTON. I can not take a bitcoin, or a dollar and place it on the blockchain. It is simply not possible. That is why I have a payment unit. And this payment unit is distributed. If only you can distribute it, it means that any closed deal initiates the purchase of the token on the exchange. It happens automatically via API. The greater the turnover of goods, the higher is the demand for tokens. And the higher the demand, the more expensive the OTON token becomes.

Plus, the speculative moments can be taken into account, in particular the trading with the token on exchanges.

Also, a token is needed for liquidity because we have in our system not only middlemen and clients but also producers who can have other volumes. For example, a producer might need to exchange $100000 several times a week. For that we need liquidity, so he could exchange and not lose on the exchange rate.

Moreover, we cooperate with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain protocols to use decentralized finance products.

— I see. And the last question: in your opinion, what are the OTON project perspectives? Is it really possible to connect anything to it?

— The creative things made for people — yes. We are certain that it can become one of the biggest global ecosystems.

The thing is that we have created something new. It is not just a social network, it is social businesses united in one network — suppliers, sellers, producers, middlemen-producers, and clients. All in one place. We are all linked to one another by having the OTON tokens, and we are interested in helping each other. That is so because the more any producer sells, the more is the repurchase of tokens for rewards. Our assets are constantly becoming more expensive.

We are directly interested in caring for each other and helping each other.

This is why the project is special. And I think that in the next 10-15 years we can become one of the biggest ecosystems in the world.

— Comparable to what kind of companies?

— There are not yet companies of that scale. We will be the biggest.

To explain my point of view, because it is not just words or some sort of ambition, it is just logic. For example, let’s take the company Apple. It is a giant company. But what is in there? There are physical and non-physical products. But sooner or later, if our audience reaches 150-200-300 million, why would not Apple start to offer their products on our additional network. Consequently, Apple becomes one of our clients. This is how I see it

— Sounds inspiring.

— Yes, this is how I see it. I believe that in our world, in modern business, the most valuable and expensive asset to store is the people’s attention. This is exactly what we do. We simply digitize the world on a blockchain.