The much-talked-about KCGI held by Singapore-based exchange Bitget is nearing its end. As official data reports, since the beginning of the competition, KCGI has attracted a total of 10,000+ top traders and users from all over the world, with 67 teams participating in the Team Battle and 5,351 people participating in the Individual Competition, making it a top event in the digital asset trading field.

Bitget is now among the world’s Top5 derivatives trading platforms, according to CMC. On top of the competition, its increased popularity in the last two months can also be attributed to its partnerships with the Italian Soccer Giant Juventus and the top esports company PGL. Powerful strengths and excellent products are what make Bitget the first choice for users.

” Let the product speak for itself ” is an essential reason behind the platform’s high user activity. Thanks to its innovative teams, Bitget has launched USDT-margined Futures, One-Click Copy Trade, Coin-margined Futures in its first three years. From futures trading beginners to discerning professional traders, Bitget can offer products that suit their trading habits and enable them to make high profits with ease.

The exclusive One-Click Copy Trade has been sought after by many people once it entered the market. As of now, the platform has accumulated more than 12,000 traders, with 13 million transactions executed through copy trade. With One-Click Copy Trade, users can copy the activity of the most professional traders for free, allowing them to earn profits easily without needing close monitoring of the market. Traders can also get up to 10% of their copied transaction income. It’s the perfect product to kill two birds with one stone.

The liquid, easy-to-use, and low-threshold USDT-Margined Futures and Coin-Margined Futures have also attracted massive users. Bitget is now one of the fastest-growing derivatives exchanges, with 1.8 million registered users across more than 50 countries and regions, and an average daily trading volume of $5.6 billion.

As a leading exchange in the industry, Bitget has contributed to the popular development of the crypto business, which in turn has attracted the attention of many cross-sector partners. In September 2021, the platform announced its partnership with Juventus as its first sleeve partner. A month later, it sealed another strategic cooperation with PGL Major, enabling its logo to appear at the gaming venue.

As the derivatives trading market matures, the market as a whole desperately needs an influential trading competition to provide a stage for active traders and average uses to exchange skills and compete on a level playing field. This is where KCGI comes into play. James Lee, Bitget’s Chief Strategy Officer, said that the company would make KCGI the most influential annual industry event in the crypto asset derivatives space, thereby expanding the influence and appeal of derivatives trading.

Upholding the mission of Better Trading Better Life and the values of “Customer First, Good Faith, Cooperation and Sharing”, the platform aims to provide global customers with a liberal, ultimate, and fair trading experience. At the same time, Bitget offers 24/7 multilingual customer support to help solve various issues to deliver a great user experience.

By sponsoring famous brands in various cross-border fields such as sports and e-sports，and holding an annual industry competition such as KCGI, Bitget has built a perfect diversified brand matrix and established the strategy to reach global users, demonstrating its confidence in long-term development. In the future, Bitget will take more steady steps in global expansion and further enhance its ecosystem.