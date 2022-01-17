Isn’t it always nice to know that you are guaranteed to win? It’s not a dream as long as you participate in the latest lottery event hosted by LBank Exchange! With a 100% chance of winning, you may even end up bringing yourself great luck with the jackpot worth of 3,000 USDT as well as other exciting prizes!

This lottery event will start from Jan. 14th, 2022 and end on Feb. 2nd, 2022 (UTC+8). You will receive the lottery code by simply completing designated tasks. Prizes are as follows, come join in the event and win!

Prize Type 1: 1 to 3,000 USDT or equivalent tokens

Prize Type 2: Cashback Card worth of 20 USDT

Prize Type 3: 200 USDT Earning Bonus

To participate in this lottery event, you need to complete some simple tasks. These tasks are super easy to complete and you can receive lottery codes once they’re done:

1) Join Official Group: Join LBank Exchange official Telegram community and check the PINNED message to get the lottery code (once only).

2) Share The Event: Share the lottery event page to get the lottery code (once only).

3) Deposit Crypto: Deposit the specified amount of designated crypto currency, the TXID (transaction ID) will be the lottery code. The specified deposit amount of designated crypto currencies are as follows:

BTC ≥ 0.0025

ETH ≥ 0.03

SHIB ≥ 3800000

BTT ≥ 40000

TRX ≥ 1500

SAITAMA ≥ 1600000000

MNG ≥ 1000

WOLVERINU ≥ 5000000000000

LMCSWAP ≥ 2100

LOVELY ≥ 1100000000

SHIRYOINU ≥ 2600000000000

Enter the lottery code on LBank Exchange’s lottery event page and celebrate your 100% win. Let’s share the event and win together!

Note: LBank Exchange reserves all rights for final explanation of the event.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]