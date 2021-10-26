DeFi protocols can be challenging to comprehend for newbies, with problems relating to transaction validation time, security, and APR instability, to name a few.

Liquidus will bring the rapidly expanding decentralized finance ecosystem to the masses, breaking complicated processes down through easy-to-use, simplistic interfaces. It’s here to change how people think about De-Fi, with its web and mobile platform planned for launch in Q1 2022. The platform serves as a practical cross-chain aggregator with many tools that make it simple to stake crypto assets on the DeFi protocol, making it available to a broad audience of users.

Main benefits

Liquidus delivers three important points through its platform to solve the challenges that the DeFi protocol is now experiencing:

Easy access: Tokens may be added to liquidity pools via the platform simply and rapidly, allowing users to start earning a high yield on their assets right away.

Simple interface and swap integration: Users can acquire the greatest exchange rates by using 1inch’s integrated swap capability. This functionality is beneficial for newcomers to the DeFi ecosystem, as it allows them to purchase tokens that aren’t currently available on larger exchanges via the Liquidus interface.

Liquidus Yield Intelligence: This feature will offer liquidity pools with higher APYs; it will also evaluate whether a higher return would be rewarded if the user created a new liquidity pair with other coins. And this evaluation also takes into account the impermanent loss.

The characteristics of Liquidus Yeld Intelligence use a combination of criteria to calculate the best farm feasible, not only APY and IL. To gain a better understanding of its parameters, consider the following:

APR’s Stability;

Liquidus;

Rating for safety;

Fees for gas, trading, deposits, and withdrawals;

Rewards are vesting.

Liquidus

Liquidus is a cross-chain aggregator with various tools that make it simple to stake crypto assets on the DeFi protocol. To put it another way, it’s a layer X+1 aggregate solution for compiling, sorting and fetching user-defined liquidity pools over the blockchain.

In Liquidus’ main vision, the platform is a one-stop shop for earning decentralized interest. It provides a more seamless farming experience and selects, sorts, and displays the best investments for the user’s assets, making passive income more accessible.

Liquidus streamlines the staking and earning processes via a premium rating system fueled by a decentralized economy. Their main goal is to make DeFi easier to understand. Aside from that, the team has established an environment in which users may teach each other through educational insights.

As a result, consumers’ use of their profits will be more efficient, and the risks of making mistakes will be reduced. In addition to the web platform, a creative and user-friendly app (for both iOS and Android) will be available to make the user experience easier for newcomers.

Conclusion

Liquidus will create a great environment for all liquidity pools and farms such as PancakeSwap, ApeSwap, QuickSwap, UniSwap, Pangolin, Autofarm, Aave, Venus, and many others, in addition to the benefits that the platform is currently delivering.

Members will be able to monitor their coins, portfolio growth, liquidity pool distribution, and total balance all in one spot thanks to the services and products they offer, thereby combining the entire DeFi ecosystem into a one-stop-shop application.

Liquidus provides the ideal environment for both newcomers and those looking for a reliable source of passive income. They will revolutionize the crypto field and advance the way things are now done in the crypto space.