The existence of the blockchain has given more businesses the ability to scale across regions, be recognized faster, and create immense wealth in a short time. However, all this is not possible without the support of investors who back the best crypto projects.

Without their help, developing innovations in many regions remains a dream. Founders and creators lack access to funding and support, while being hidden from people who are willing to invest.

Revenue Coin solves this problem by curating high-potential, fast-growing technology companies for crypto investors the world all over to become included in funding and building the most innovative companies of tomorrow.

What do investors get?

The Revenue Coin project has many advantages. Backed by Revenue Capital, the operators of Revenue Coin, it provides a wide-scale fundraising strategy that allows new and seasoned crypto investors to participate in the growth and sustainability of high-tech companies worldwide.

Through this project, investors become owners and investors in these companies and receive other advantages including:

immediate liquidity of invested funds

token exchangeability

exclusive access to products for investors

voting rights for selecting new projects to be included in the Revenue ecosystem

discounted payment function for products and services developed by Revenue portfolio companies

How it works

The Revenue Coin approach is simple: Investors can purchase different packages from the platform at the presale stage, which is still ongoing until October 31, when sale is then open to the public at a higher price, starting at $0.012.

Once an RVC hodler purchases a package, contributing to the ecosystem, the Revenue Coin platform manages the rest of the process. They will begin to fund high-tech businesses with excellent growth potential, and each month, up to 10% of portfolio companies’ revenue will be used to buy back RVC from the market.

This follows a perpetual model in which 50% of the tokens purchased by Revenue itself are burned, gradually reducing market supply and increasing the value of the tokens. In contrast, the other half is spent on operations and reinvesting in new initiatives. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the RVC fund distribution strategy.

Revenue Coin (RVC)

Revenue Coin (RVC) is the first tokenized revenue-based fund of its kind. The coin is built on the ERC-20 and BEP20 protocols with the initiative to increase tech companies’ capital, changing the world of startup and crypto investing as we know it.

Revenue Coin fosters innovation while connecting community investors with smart, growing businesses. This makes an exciting choice for people who enjoy challenges, look for profitable opportunities, and believe in financial freedom, community, and individualism.

At the moment, the site is running a private pre-sale, with three packages available to investors. The private sale will run until the end of October. But that’s not all; an ICO will be launched in early November.

The RVC project is supported by experienced multinational professionals and advisors with extensive experience in the growth of the IT and financial markets, among other things. This team has created a token with a one-of-a-kind mechanism that allows for a continuous increase in the token’s value for all involved parties: investors and startup founders.

What this could mean for you

Using RVC, the world’s first revenue token, the Revenue Capital team aims to expand companies’ growth, investor base, and markets. In terms of startups and investment opportunities from both perspectives, it is a win-win situation for both entrepreneurs and investors.

Revenue Coin is here not only to deliver the best initiative but to generate opportunities for everyone.