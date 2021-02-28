Sponsored Article Xminer Mining – A simple way to cloud mine cryptocurrencies

Mining profitable cryptocurrencies like bitcoin can be very expensive, including maintenance costs and electricity costs. Cloud mining is best suited for novice miners that would like to mine cryptocurrencies but don’t possess the capital or technical know-how.

There are three primary models of cloud mining

Hosted mining refers to a cloud mining model where the mining hardware is located in a remote data center. Users are given full control of mining hardware setup and configuration. Users only pay the mining company fees for maintenance and electricity costs. In this type of mining, the user must have the technical knowledge to set up the mining hardware.

Virtual Host Mining- This form of cloud mining deploys a virtual machine to mine cryptocurrencies.

Leashed Hashing Power- This is a form of cloud mining where mining companies rent hashing power from mining rigs. In this form, you rent hash power to mine cryptocurrencies and receive rewards.

It is common for a cryptocurrency mining company to set up mining farms in areas that can utilize cheaper electricity with maximized efficiency. One example of such company is Xminer.io.

Xminer is one of the oldest crypto mining companies and offers cloud mining services for miners globally. Xminer specializes in building the most reliable and efficient mining rigs that they offer for rent to their clients for a fee.

How does cloud mining work on Xminer

It is equivalent to you renting mining machines on Xminer to earn profits from our company’s unified operation. Each investment on the platform results in the generation of an electronic contract, which will be operated and supervised in a unified way.

The mining platform also employs bitcoin analysts and experts in its unified operation to ensure that each customer has a stable and high income. Rewards can be converted into money and withdrawn after the expiration of the mining contract. Also, Xminer offers a full guarantee of investment, including the principal and interest.

Customers are assured of their investment and do not need to worry about maintaining machines, paying electricity fees, and other technical costs. Xminer covers these expenses with its team of technical and mining experts.

Reliability is one of the strengths of Xminer, which has been providing cloud mining services since 2016. This is evident with the platform possessing mining centers in different locations across the world.

This means that there are no downtimes, and the company can take advantage of different regions with cheap electricity to offer affordable mining services to customers.

Benefits of Cloud Mining on Xminers

One of the significant benefits of cloud mining with Xminer is that you begin to mine immediately after signing up on the website. Hardware shipment, wait times, and delivery risks are not crucial since the mining company takes care of this.

Xminer has fixed maintenance and electricity fees, so you don’t need to worry about such fees.

You do not have to purchase machines or generate space at home for mining since it is done remotely.

Cloud mining on Xminer requires no technical knowledge, and you can become a miner without undergoing a training process.

Cloud mining profitability on Xminer is dependent on the customer’s level of investment since the higher the investment, the more rewards offered.

As mentioned earlier, Xminer is one of the most reliable cloud mining providers and has made it easy to mine cryptocurrencies. Although, a significant investment in mining hardware is required for any miner. You do not have to go through the stress of setting up hardware or maintaining mining rigs if you cloud mine on Xminer.

Also, remember that with Xminer, you are mining online. This means that you do not have to deal with noisy mining rigs that produce a lot of heat. Also, you can easily begin your mining activities from the comfort of your mobile devices. One more thing to note is that there are no mining pool fees or extra costs.

To learn more about Xminer, visit its website at https://www.xminer.io/ to check out mining plans and start your mining journey.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.