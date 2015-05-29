Latest News
Tether Backs AI Startup As Funding Tops $9 Million In Push Toward Autonomous Payments
TL;DR: Stablecoin issuer Tether has participated in a funding round for AI infrastructure startup AIsa, bringing the startup's cumulative fundraising...
Taiwan Blocks Coinbase And Kalshi Websites Over Election Betting Concerns
TL;DR: Taiwanese authorities have reportedly restricted access to Coinbase and Kalshi sites over concerns involving election betting. The measures arrive...
Ripple Opens Wall Street Trading To Hyperliquid With New 24/7 Market Access
TL;DR: Ripple Prime is offering eligible institutional clients exposure to perpetual derivatives referencing traditional assets through infrastructure connected to Hyperliquid....
Pirate Chain Exploit Creates 39.8 Million Unauthorized Tokens In Major Security Breach
TL;DR: Pirate Chain developers disclosed a vulnerability linked to roughly 39.8 million unauthorized ARRR tokens. The incident raised urgent questions...
Crypto King Spent $16.3 Million Of Investor Funds On Luxury Lifestyle, Court Hears
TL;DR: A Canadian court has heard evidence that self-described Crypto King Aiden Pleterski spent about $16.3 million of investor money...
Tether’s $6.3 Million Deal Raises Questions Over Former Trump Crypto Adviser
TL;DR: Reporting about a consulting arrangement involving Tether and a firm associated with former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines...
Wall Street Giants Push Back Against Crypto Tokenization Plans As Nine Companies Object
TL;DR: Major public companies have reportedly objected to plans to represent their shares on a tokenized trading platform. The resistance...
Solana Mobile Announces Ledger Partnership As New Crypto Device Takes Shape
TL;DR: Solana Mobile has announced Ledger as its first external hardware partner, bringing its software to Ledger's Atom device. The...
Coinbase And Marqeta Team Up To Bring Stablecoin Payments To Millions Of Merchants
TL;DR: Coinbase and card infrastructure company Marqeta are expanding their work on stablecoin-backed payment cards. The arrangement aims to let...
Crypto Scammer Loses $4.8 Million In Stolen Bitcoin To Another Group Of Thieves
TL;DR: A cryptocurrency scammer reportedly lost roughly 60 BTC, worth around $4.8 million, after depositing proceeds into compromised hardware wallets....
Solana Cancels Major Shanghai Event As Attendance Surge Creates Problems
TL;DR: Solana's Accelerate event in Shanghai was abruptly postponed after organisers said registrations exceeded permitted capacity. The disruption came against...
Coinbase Warns Bitcoin Must Prepare For Quantum Computing Before It’s Too Late
TL;DR: Coinbase is encouraging the Bitcoin ecosystem to begin planning for quantum-resistant security well before practical attacks become possible. Network...