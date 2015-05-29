Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Could “Nuke” Lower Because of This One Resistance Level

Following yesterday’s turbulence, Bitcoin has been able to firmly recapture the support that it had previously established at $6,800, with its recent rebound from lows of $6,600...

Cole Petersen | 49 seconds ago
100 Days Of Coronavirus And 10 Advancements In Universal Basic Income

April 8 marked 100 days since China reported the new contagion of coronavirus to the World Health Organization. In that century of 24-hour periods so much has already changed that will...

Bitcoinist | 1 hour ago
chainlink crypto altcoin trading volume
Altcoin Price

This Surprising Altcoin Dominates Crypto Trading Volume, Second Only...

The altcoin known as Chainlink, or LINK, was last year’s top-performing crypto asset, even beating out Bitcoin by a large margin. The cryptocurrency also beats nearly the rest of...

tonyspilotro | 3 hours ago
News

Macro Factors Signal That Crypto Bottom Is Not Yet In

Over the past few weeks, both the S&P 500 and the crypto markets have been showing signs of recovery. Yet, with the worst of the COVID-19 crisis still to come and a deepening...

Christina Comben | 5 hours ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Still the Best Performing Asset of the Past Year, Despite...

Despite the brutal selloff that left no markets unscathed, Bitcoin remains the best performing asset over the past year-except for gold, that narrowly outshines it today.  Bitcoin...

Christina Comben | 8 hours ago
Altcoin Price

One of the “Scariest Charts”: Analysts Fear XRP Is...

Since the peak of the crypto market in 2018, XRP has been a shell of its former self from a charting perspective. The cryptocurrency, despite numerous technical developments, is...

Nick Chong | 9 hours ago
Bitcoin

A CME Gap at $3,500 Leaves Bitcoin Vulnerable to a Colossal...

The Bitcoin price has a CME gap at $3,500, and given the historical tendency of BTC to close it, there exists a possibility that the dominant cryptocurrency may retest the $3,000...

josephyoung | 12 hours ago
Bitcoin

Why the Author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Is Such a Big...

It has been hard to miss the recent tweets from newfound Bitcoin bull Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki. The Vietnam veteran, best known for his book “Rich Dad Poor...

Nick Chong | 18 hours ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s Open Interest Shows Retail Traders May Spark a Massive...

Bitcoin’s sharp overnight selloff came as its open interest on trading platform Bitmex ballooned – signaling that the benchmark cryptocurrency is about to see some immense...

Cole Petersen | 21 hours ago
Altcoin Price

Ethereum at Risk or Losing Macro Uptrend Following Dire Price Decline

Ethereum has seen some notable overnight losses that have slightly outpaced those posted by Bitcoin and many other major altcoins, with ETH erasing a portion of the gains that were...

Cole Petersen | 23 hours ago
Bitcoin

This Valid Head and Shoulders Pattern Could be Devastating for...

Bitcoin’s attempt to rally past the $7,000 region has proven to be fleeting, with the benchmark cryptocurrency losing its momentum beyond this point and reeling below the support...

Cole Petersen | 1 day ago
bitcoin price target
Bitcoin

$5,000 is the Next Logical Target For Bitcoin, Cloud Indicates

Bitcoin price has fallen below $7,000 this past week after nearly doubling from the extreme lows set just a few weeks prior. As the leading cryptocurrency begins to fall lower and find...

tonyspilotro | 1 day ago

