Bitcoin Could “Nuke” Lower Because of This One Resistance Level
Following yesterday’s turbulence, Bitcoin has been able to firmly recapture the support that it had previously established at $6,800, with its recent rebound from lows of $6,600...
100 Days Of Coronavirus And 10 Advancements In Universal Basic Income
April 8 marked 100 days since China reported the new contagion of coronavirus to the World Health Organization. In that century of 24-hour periods so much has already changed that will...
This Surprising Altcoin Dominates Crypto Trading Volume, Second Only...
The altcoin known as Chainlink, or LINK, was last year’s top-performing crypto asset, even beating out Bitcoin by a large margin. The cryptocurrency also beats nearly the rest of...
Macro Factors Signal That Crypto Bottom Is Not Yet In
Over the past few weeks, both the S&P 500 and the crypto markets have been showing signs of recovery. Yet, with the worst of the COVID-19 crisis still to come and a deepening...
Bitcoin Still the Best Performing Asset of the Past Year, Despite...
Despite the brutal selloff that left no markets unscathed, Bitcoin remains the best performing asset over the past year-except for gold, that narrowly outshines it today. Bitcoin...
One of the “Scariest Charts”: Analysts Fear XRP Is...
Since the peak of the crypto market in 2018, XRP has been a shell of its former self from a charting perspective. The cryptocurrency, despite numerous technical developments, is...
A CME Gap at $3,500 Leaves Bitcoin Vulnerable to a Colossal...
The Bitcoin price has a CME gap at $3,500, and given the historical tendency of BTC to close it, there exists a possibility that the dominant cryptocurrency may retest the $3,000...
Why the Author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Is Such a Big...
It has been hard to miss the recent tweets from newfound Bitcoin bull Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki. The Vietnam veteran, best known for his book “Rich Dad Poor...
Bitcoin’s Open Interest Shows Retail Traders May Spark a Massive...
Bitcoin’s sharp overnight selloff came as its open interest on trading platform Bitmex ballooned – signaling that the benchmark cryptocurrency is about to see some immense...
Ethereum at Risk or Losing Macro Uptrend Following Dire Price Decline
Ethereum has seen some notable overnight losses that have slightly outpaced those posted by Bitcoin and many other major altcoins, with ETH erasing a portion of the gains that were...
This Valid Head and Shoulders Pattern Could be Devastating for...
Bitcoin’s attempt to rally past the $7,000 region has proven to be fleeting, with the benchmark cryptocurrency losing its momentum beyond this point and reeling below the support...
$5,000 is the Next Logical Target For Bitcoin, Cloud Indicates
Bitcoin price has fallen below $7,000 this past week after nearly doubling from the extreme lows set just a few weeks prior. As the leading cryptocurrency begins to fall lower and find...
eToro Launches Professional Financial Podcast
After more than a decade as a fintech leader, eToro has launched a brand new podcast, called Economize Me. The timing of the podcast’s release is partly due to the ongoing...
Breaking misconceptions: The trials and tribulations of a US crypto...
Breaking Misconceptions: The Trials and Tribulations of a US Crypto Trading Venue By Merav Shor, Counsel, Regulatory Affairs, eToro USA If you ask every day, non-crypto savvy U.S...
