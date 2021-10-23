In 2019, FreeBitco.in had a vision: to give back to the close-knit crypto community that had made it the seventh-largest online gambling website in the world.

The result: Win a Lambo, a Golden Ticket Contest that would allow FreeBitco.in users to win the biggest prize in crypto – a Lamborghini.

Fast forward to October 2021: A user has just won a Lambo, the FIFTH Lamborghini given away by FreeBitco.in in 2½ years. Let’s take a look:

And the Winner Is…

Win a Lambo Round 5 at FreeBitco.in began on 24th April, 2021. The draw was held on 21st October 2021, and User 6922573 emerged as the lucky winner.

The winner held 473 tickets. With a total ticket tally of 1,167,477, the user had a winning chance of as low as 0.04%!

The winner has two options to choose from: a Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 or 3.08468652 BTC ($200,000 in BTC deposited directly into their FreeBitco.in account).

Round 6: Here’s How You Can Win a Lambo Too!

Win a Lambo Round 6 began as soon as Round 5 ended. Everyone, including you, can participate in the #BiggestGiveawayInCrypto and stand a chance to win.

Follow the steps below to participate in the giveaway:

Create an account on FreeBitco.in. Collect Free BTC or deposit BTC into FreeBitco.in wallet. Play the HI-LO dice game, or bet on sports, events, and cryptocurrency prices. For every 0.005 BTC wagered in total on both the dice game or the event betting page, the user earns 1 Golden Ticket. Golden Tickets can also be purchased for 0.00025 BTC each. Collect as many Golden Tickets as possible to increase the chances of winning a Lamborghini. After the contest ends, a provably fair lottery draw will be conducted to pick the lucky winner.

It’s that simple. The contest ends in April, so you have time to stock up on Golden Tickets. The more you collect, the higher your chances of winning. Stake a claim to the biggest prize in crypto at FreeBitco.in.

About FreeBitco.in

FreeBitco.in has been an integral part of the crypto community since 2013. The website was launched with a singular objective: to spread the word about Bitcoin and to facilitate the worldwide adoption of the coin.

With over 47 million registered users and 232,000 BTC distributed since launch, FreeBitco.in is the world’s premier bitcoin gaming platform. FreeBitco.in runs on a fully automated, proprietary tech stack that provides users with a truly fair and rewarding gaming experience.