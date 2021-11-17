Decentralized Finance or DeFi is the biggest trend in the crypto market!

Gone are the days when people used to invest money in banks, the stock market, or any other centralized platform. Now, you can easily invest your money in cryptocurrency and earn great returns. As it works in the blockchain space, investors can enjoy new opportunities to maximize their profit.

One of the best ways to maximize ROI is “Yield Farming.” It is the latest buzz in the crypto world. In simple words, it means using cryptocurrency to get higher returns on investment.

It is a cryptocurrency investment strategy that helps you to earn better rewards. This includes depositing the digital currency in the anticipation of higher profit. It is also known as “liquidity harvesting.”

Nowadays, most crypto investors are using this strategy to maximize their returns in a short span of time.

BNBMatrix.io is one such method! It is a Dapp that helps investors to partake in yield farming. It works on Binance Smart Chain and helps you to maximize your returns in a short period of time without much effort.

In short, it is one of the simplest methods to invest in cryptocurrency and increase your return on investment from the comfort of your home.

What Is BNBMatrix?

It is a DeFi-based dapp that helps you in liquidity harvesting. BNBMatrix.io runs on Binance Smart Chain. You can use it to earn returns as high as 239% in 30 days’ time.

BNBMatrix provides a simple and user-friendly investment option to crypto holders. You can invest as low as 0.01 BNB.

Unlike other crypto investment programs, this Dapp offers a towering percentage of returns. Investors can enjoy lucrative rewards on a daily basis. In the first week of its launch, this smart contract crossed 1000 BNB deposits. The biggest highlight is that investors can get ROI from 7.8% to 17% on a daily basis. However, the profitability depends on the time period, i.e., 7 to 30 days. If you invest for 7 days, you get a higher daily ROI compared to 30 days.

You can easily invest money in this smart contract as it is stable and offers profitable returns. While this news article was being written, a total of 2875 BNB had been deposited on this platform and it continues to grow.

This decentralized app also helps you to earn profits in other ways. Apart from investing in crypto, you can also earn rewards with the referral program. It offers a plan where you can earn BNB on referring the Dapp to someone else.

Investors have earned over 200 BNB in rewards with the referral offer. If you want to take advantage of this new yield farming, connect your wallet, choose the amount and deposit period and start investing.

Important Features of BNBMatrix:

This Dapp sports some of the best features available with a crypto space. Here are some of the features.

Safe & Secure: BNBMatrix has successfully passed the HazeCrypto audit. It clearly shows that this decentralized app has no scam scripts, vulnerabilities, or backdoors. It is completely safe and secure for investment. It is impregnable from scams and attacks. Nobody can hack or infiltrate this Dapp and it can be safely used for investment.

Customer Support: The users get 24X7 help and support from the customer service team. They can be contacted via Telegram. The details are available on the website.

Excellent ROI: The best feature of BNBMatrix is that it offers stable ROI to the users. One can get returns from 119% to 239% on the basis of the duration of the investment, i.e., 7 to 30 days. Currently, it is one of the highest ROI investment dapps in the crypto world.

Referral Program: BNBMatrix also offers a 5 level referral program. The users can refer others to deposit in the smart contract and earn a commission of 11.5%. When a deposit is made, a referral link is generated. The users can share this link with others to get a referral reward. For level 1, one will get a 5% commission. The rewards decrease to 3%, 2%, 1% and 0.5% as the level increases.

Calculate Profit: Before the users start depositing funds in BNBMatrix, they can go to the website to calculate the profits. The profit calculator helps to check the daily returns, total profit as well as 30 days’ earning by entering the investment amount and selecting the deposit period.

Dashboard: The users will also get an intuitive dashboard to check their deposit status. They will be able to see the total invested BNB, total withdrawal, total referral reward as well as withdrawable funds on the dashboard.

Crypto Wallet: In order to invest funds in this program, the users need a crypto wallet that is compatible with WalletConnect. There are 4 wallets on desktop browsers, and 64 wallets on mobile browsers that are compatible with it.

BNBMatrix Stable and Profitable Returns:

When you use BNBMatrix to invest in cryptocurrency, you will get a chance to earn a daily ROI of 7.8% – 17% on total investment. The percentage of returns is indirectly related to the duration of the investment.

The minimum investment period is 7 days, and the maximum investment duration is 30 days. As the duration of the deposit increases, the daily returns decrease but the total profit increases.

For example, if you invest 10 BNB for 7 days, you will get a daily ROI of 17% and a total profit of 119%. It will help you to earn a total of 11.9 BNB in return. Similarly, if you invest 10 BNB for 30 days, you will get a daily ROI of 7.8% and a total profit of 234%. It will help you to earn 23.4 BNB in return.

If you want to deposit funds in BNBMatrix smart contract, you need at least 0.01 BNB (Binance Coin). It is the minimum investment amount. Apart from the quick and easy deposit option, you get an equally simple withdrawal option. It will allow you to withdraw funds anytime, without any hassle. With BNBMatrix, you can enjoy rewards on a daily basis. It offers a simple, intuitive, and uncluttered user interface.