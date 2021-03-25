Press releases CEX.IO Broker has launched СFD trading on stocks

CEX.IO Broker, the crypto margin trading platform and part of the CEX.IO Group ecosystem is expanding its asset lineup by offering trading contacts for difference (CFD) on stocks to its clients. In addition, the platform now includes CFDs on gold and silver in its trading offerings.

Year after year, cryptocurrency assets are becoming ever more integrated into the global financial system. Bitcoin has been compared with gold and may serve the same protective asset role. The potential shown by cryptocurrencies, along with their resistance to the recession, has attracted the attention of big businesses. Since the fall of 2020, media outlets have been reporting big tech’s forays into the crypto industry. The story that got the most attention was the news that Elon Musk’s Tesla had acquired $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. After that, Twitter also announced it would invest in BTC. Tesla and Twitter could be an example to follow for other major players on the US stock market, especially tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Google.

“If big public companies choose to hold cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets, then it would make sense for cryptocurrency holders to also be able to access the stocks of major companies and participate in the traditional financial market. CEX.IO Broker makes that possible within a single platform,” says Oleksandr Lutskevych, CEX.IO Group founder and CEO.

Cryptocurrency holders on CEX.IO Broker can now access the benefits of trading CFDs on major stocks and precious metals without leaving the cryptocurrency space. The team has chosen financial instruments from the stocks and commodities markets that are dynamic and well familiar to crypto enthusiasts. For example, between February 2020 and February 2021 the value of Tesla stocks grew over 400%, and the average return from trading Apple, Amazon, and Netflix was 60%. During the same period, the price of silver grew 44.52%. This opens up novel opportunities for traders to create new strategies based on rapid switching between different markets within a single platform.

CFDs for stocks and precious metals on CEX.IO Broker are traded at leverage ratios of 2:1 to 20:1. To place a trade, all you need to do is open an account on the platform and fund it. Margin trading can be funded with BTC, ETH, or USDT, which opens up additional opportunities for profit.

“By adding new markets to the platform, we are erasing the boundaries between the crypto industry and traditional finance, offering traders a convenient way to diversify their portfolios within a single platform. This lets users on CEX.IO Broker trade on the price fluctuations of popular traditional instruments without leaving the world of cryptocurrencies,” Oleksandr Lutskevych points out.

CEX.IO Broker is constantly expanding opportunities for its customers. Future plans for the platform include adding CFDs for other stocks, cryptocurrencies, stock indices, and other instruments that would be of interest in terms of the market’s development. The platform had previously already expanded to include popular traditional currency pairs. CFD trading for cryptocurrency pairs, stocks, and commodities is available to users in all jurisdictions where CEX.IO Broker operates.

About CEX.IO. Broker

CEX.IO Broker is a platform for trading cryptocurrencies and other assets on margin using contracts for difference (CFDs). The platform now offers trading CFDs for key stocks and commodities like Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Google, silver, and gold. CEX.IO Broker is a part of CEX.IO Group.

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO has an overall “A” grade and is ranked 8th among over 150 exchanges, according to the Сryptocompare Exchanges Benchmark. CEX.IO is a major service provider in the crypto industry and is primarily known for its innovative crypto-asset exchange. The company has headquarters in the UK and US, as well as branch offices in Ukraine, Gibraltar, and Cyprus. CEX.IO offers a vast array of products that serve the needs of cryptocurrency industry participants, from retail to enterprise clients.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.