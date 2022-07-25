Cryptocurrencies grow through mainstream integration and adoption. These are ways for cryptocurrencies to gain popularity and increase in value. We are starting to see how the application of cryptocurrencies to real-life cases and their adoption by merchants and famous brands can be crucial in society. Some countries have made crypto their official means of carrying out transactions. Countries like El Salvador have made crypto their legal tender.

Cryptocurrencies like Mehracki (MKI) are increasing the value of their tokens by expanding their utility through widespread integration by targeting key industries. Hospitality and tourism are vital areas where Mehracki has applications. Other popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Near Protocol (NEAR) have different levels of integration.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular cryptocurrency, launched in 2009. Bitcoin was created by the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto, who hasn’t been seen in the community. Satoshi has since left the community to be governed by the crypto miners. Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest cryptocurrency globally in terms of market cap and has expanded to include a large community of miners, users, and developers.

Despite the high transaction fees and price fluctuations on the network, Bitcoin (BTC) has successfully attained mainstream integration. Bitcoin was also the first cryptocurrency to become a legal tender in a country in September 2021. The first country to accept Bitcoin as its legal tender was El Salvador, and the second was the Central African Republic in April 2022. Bitcoin continues to dominate the cryptocoin market, and garner legions of new adopters.

Bitcoin has shown the rest of the crypto market just what’s possible as far as a market evaluation is concerned. The playing field of cryptocurrencies looks to Bitcoin to establish how best to operate and function. Even amidst the Crypto crash of 2022, despite losses Bitcoin is still going strong. It remains to be seen just how big a slice of the crypto pie Bitcoin can continue to hoard to itself. Many crypto enthusiasts think Bitcoin has shown market dominance for so long that it demands to be accepted as legal currency across all countries and nations.

Near Protocol (NEAR)

Near Protocol (NEAR) is a decentralized (dApp) platform that validates and processes transactions on its blockchain network through a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Near Protocol (NEAR) is a community-driven cloud platform used in processing, delivering, and decentralized housing apps based on its whitepaper. Near Protocol (NEAR) uses a decentralized database combined with a serverless computing platform.

In addition, Near Protocol (NEAR) has introduced more updates and improvements on the network, NFT marketplaces, and a music streaming platform. Several artists and developers have been using the network’s services to create decentralized applications.

The Near Protocol (NEAR) could rise soon as the whales continue to push the rise higher. If you’re looking for a scalable multi-chain token, you should consider the NEAR token.

Mehracki (MKI)

Mehracki (MKI) token was built on the Solana (SOL) network and is a community-run token and a meme token. Unlike other meme coins, Mehracki (MKI) doubles as a utility token that can store value and carry out transactions.

One of the primary goals of the Mehracki (MKI) token is to improve merchant integration in the hospitality and tourism sectors. The Mehracki (MKI) token takes advantage of the hospitality industry’s feel-good effect on customers, clients, and business owners through partnerships and branding.

Mehracki (MKI) is presently in its presale. The total supply of the token is 100 million MKI. A part of the funds derived from the process will be reintegrated back into the ecosystem, including listings and an MKI liquidity pool. Liquidity farming is one of the diverse ways that MKI holders can profit.

As cryptocurrencies become more popular, choosing wisely when picking an investment is essential. The demand for the token determines the utility and value. Mehracki (MKI) is a recent token solution that has the potential to grow exponentially in the future.

Check out this article for a few more of the ins and outs of Mehracki (MKI) as it asserts itself on the crypto scene: Reddit Crypto To Buy In 2022— Mehracki Token (MKI), Shiba Inu (SHIB), And Ripple (XRP)

Mehracki (MKI)

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register

Website: http://mehracki.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.