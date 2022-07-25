From NFT minting, collaborations, service upgrades, and expansion of use cases, many factors determine the uptrends of a cryptocurrency. Maybe you’re already on the lookout for high cryptocurrencies, and you’re unsure if they’re worth your money. Not to worry, in this article, we’ll show you why you should consider Mehracki (MKI), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Lido (LDO) as trusted assets to keep in your digital wallet.

Dogecoin (DOGE) – It’s Not The Dog In The Fight, But The Fight In The Dog

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a decentralized peer-to-peer token designed to offer an open-source and easy-to-use alternative to Bitcoin (BTC). Dogecoin is primarily traded on Binance Smart Chain because of its low transaction fees, high scalability, and fast transaction throughput. The abiding rhetoric states that Dogecoin lacks the exceptional utility enjoyed by other leading cryptocurrencies, but it seems its large following and speculative potential have made up for this. This has placed it far ahead of coins with clear utility or use cases.

In fact, as of May 2022, DOGE had reached a market cap of close to 11 billion USD while maintaining its place as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world today. If we’re honest, DOGE has had its fair share of price instability and market lows, especially as seen in late April this year.

But every year, cryptocurrency experts prepare forecasts for the future of Dogecoin. As of the time of writing, it is trading at $0.09, according to CoinMarketCap.

Lido (LDO) – Making A Splash

Lido (LDO) is an Ethereum-based liquid staking platform that enjoys the support and collaboration of several blockchain staking networks. The platform allows users to stake coins and offers an easy-to-use user interface. For Lido (LDO), the design objective is to eliminate the common challenges people face when using Ethereum (ETH), namely illiquidity, inaccessibility, and immovability. The platform thrives on cross-platform collaborations and fosters diversified investment for higher returns.

Users can stake ETH across various DeFi applications and marketplaces like Sushi, Yearn and Curve. When you stake on Lido (LDO), you receive staked ETH in return. StETH represents the value of your initial staking deposit and your daily staking rewards, and the balance increases daily as your rewards trickle in. These stETH balances can be utilized as with ETH to gain yields and exciting lending bonuses.

On the 31st of May, Polkadot announced plans to bring LIDO to its platform as part of plans to integrate liquid staking into its network of blockchains, allowing cryptocurrency owners supporting the proof-of-stake (PoS) network an avenue to increase their revenue streams by earning additional yield in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Mehracki (MKI) – Taking The “Meh” Out Of Life

Mehracki (MKI) is a community-driven meme token on the Solana blockchain protocol with a nitro transaction speed and high scalability. The feel-good token aims to provide fast, cheap, and borderless transactions focusing on industries like hospitality and tourism. Mehracki’s use case, utility, and the real-life application generate a buzz as seen in its price uptrend ahead of its launch. Stated below are several reasons MKI may be the game-changer as far as your finances are concerned.

First, MKI is built on a utility model, the token is utilized in transactions between customers and businesses in the aforementioned categories. Secondly, the Mehracki team provides incentives for adoption, introducing a rewards system, while gamifying milestones per transaction. The platform features real-life applications and allows users to swap other cryptocurrencies with $MKI tokens for utility purposes, including the metaverse and NFT markets.

Finally, it features an ecosystem that is simplified, interactive, and user-friendly. And while the Mehracki (MKI) token will not be completely free, each transaction will charge 0.5%, essentially to maintain the ecosystem, staking rewards, incentivizing payments, liquidity pool, etc.

In the main, Mehracki (MKI) is an ecosystem that seeks to provide the users with an independent and affordable utility token Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), Staking, NFTs, a marketplace to showcase businesses related to travel, hospitality, and tourism.

The MKI token has a total fixed supply of 100M, where 36% will be used in its liquidity and presale, while 20% will be utilized in the ecosystem and 10% on incentives and rewards.

Check out this article to find out more on the refreshing approach Mehracki (MKI) is taking.

For more Mehracki (MKI) information, visit:

Mehracki Token (MKI)

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register

Website: http://mehracki.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.