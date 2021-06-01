Soaring to new heights every few weeks, there seemed no stopping cryptocurrencies from their current wave. DeFi opened up new avenues of financial products not though possible, NFTs giving artists and musicians a whole new way to monetize their work and the institutional interest has heralded a new chapter in crypto adoption.

The euphoria saw a hit last week, with multiple impact events causing a meltdown. Tesla revoked support of Bitcoin for its clients to buy their electric vehicles. The Chinese government took a hard stance against crypto dealings, affecting the largest crypto market. Then there are the different flash loan attacks that saw millions worth of tokens being drained. There is a fear visibly. Crypto investors have been quick to pull out of the bearish market that has seen major coins and tokens see a massive loss in prices.

There is an opportunity within all this. The dip is the perfect time to buy tokens that have the potential to be strong digital assets in the future. Here is a list of the top ten tokens you should consider investing in while the market is down.

TheForce Coin (FOC)

DeFi and farming is a very fast pace process where investors are constantly looking out for the highest yield products. This means spending hours, making calculations with intense frequency manually.

TheForce is a yield aggregator platform offering a zero fee auto-compounding system where earning is automatically reinvested. While there are many on the internet, FOC changes the game by allowing customized smart contracts where users can choose their preferred DeFi projects. Along with this, the platform is also developing a user-friendly NFT application as well as a launchpad application to simplify the investment process for all its users.

Fueled by FOC, the ability to select high output projects means the token will always be in high demand, no matter what the market condition.

Telos (TLOS)

Extremely fast and scalable, the Telos network is all about mainstream adoption to let anyone run smart contracts and issue NFTs. With over 100 projects already running on it, TLOS token powers the whole network.

Using EOSIO native C++ technology, TLOS has a high throughput of more than 10,000 TPS, sequential transaction confirmations and is the greenest of all the smart contract platforms by being on its way to becoming carbon neutral. TLOS also allows for a dual cost model where projects can decide to bear the costs of their users, encouraging adoption even further.

The upcoming EVM compatibility will further push demand as the already efficient and fast network will allow Ethereum based dApps to run on it.

InsurAce (INSUR)

Another platform hacked only days after the famous PancakeBunny and losing $3.6 million, the DeFi sector is in a dire need of a proper insurance system. Luckily InsureAce is already providing services to 20 protocols with more in line as they also announced their multi-chain Insurance launch.

INSUR provides a direct wallet based cross-chain protocol coverage that is easy and automated to use. The token’s one of a kind price model is set to be efficiently cover the cost and gives a sustainable return on products, giving an amazing near-zero premium.

With less than 2% of the current 60 odd billion TVL in DeFi, InsurAce is the perfect DeFi insurance solution against losses.

Hybrix Token (HY)

Hybrix is an ambitious project that aims at uniting all blockchain networks in a massive megastructure. Currently, you would need to hold different wallets and use either a central exchange or a token wrapping service to move between the networks. Hybrix enables all this from a single wallet and a built-in swap feature.

Its native HY token has all the interchain features and can be used on any of the supported networks. As the driving force behind the Hybrix network, HY’s use and utility are increasing day by day.

The HY token developers believe in making blockchain not only accessible to all through interconnectivity, but opening up to the world and sharing everything they code, a truly transparent system.

Maybe you can add something about the liquidity? The fact that HY can transfer across ledgers without the need for LP with its inherent impermanent loss is huge.

Stratis’ (STRAX)

Stratis is an enterprise blockchain platform that makes it easy for any firm to onboard the decentralized revolution without the need of spending heavily on resources. The native Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) built using the industry-standard C#, existing human resources and technology is applicable.

STRAX has recently made huge waves and has caught the eyes of many, including Alphabit Fund that has backed it with a 5 figure sum. It has already introduced its InterFlux protocol that ads support for Ethereum and Hyperledger interoperability.

PARSIQ (PRQ)

PARSIQ provides platforms with the ability to off-chain their devices and data, ensuring the network is never underload. With Software as a Service (SaaS), it has different enterprise-level modules such as real-time automation, data monitoring and even event-based notifications right in your mobile to alert you.

PRQ is an excellent option as PRASIQ has major achievements recently, such as integrating the Salona network for ever more powerful insight into blockchain data.

Clintex and CTi

Geared towards bringing in a revolution in clinical trial data, Clintex is all set to decrease the availability of new drugs in the market. In the age of COVID-19, this is ever more apparent as different pharma companies worked in isolation to create different vaccinations that could have been discovered earlier with combined brainpower.

CTi is more than just a medical token. Users can stake it for rewards and enjoy its rising demand as the pharma industry adopts it.

MRPH of Morpheus Network

Developed specifically for the global supply chain activity, Morpheus hasn’t been designed to disrupt, but seamlessly integrate with legacy shipping systems. Leveraging blockchain, Morpheus uses public, private and sidechains to offset the load that a single network might experience, without compromising on security.

MPRPH helps the shipping industry by integrating a variety of technologies, such as IoT, machine learning, RFID and smart contracts among others.

DAO by DAO Maker

Not to be confused with the infamous MakerDAO, DAO Maker is a platform that holds a Strong Holder Offering, allowing only those backers that can show a commitment towards long term interest in upcoming platforms.

Users stake DAO for the backed platform and the tokens are released slowly over time to ensure these cannot be dumped.

Auger (REP)

A betting platform like none other, Auger allows participants to use their REP tokens to create and bet on any outcome or market they desire. Sports, election outcomes, company performances – anything can be bet on.

Not-for-profit with extremely low fees and a global, unrestricted market, REP opens the door for everyone to join.

Conclusion

While these tokens may not be big like Bitcoin or Ethereum, they have a solid team working behind them that are aiming for long term sustainability and the projects’ commitment towards solving real-world problems means these have a developing demand.