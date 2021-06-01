2Local is an eco-conscious fintech company from the Netherlands. The company is getting more recognition in the crypto/blockchain space as 2local continues to reach new milestones on its roadmap again and again to deliver what has been promised. Many milestones have already been reached. The last one was attained on the 11th of April when the 2local demo DeFi crypto exchange went live. On the 1st of June, 2local will deliver another promise – the 2local native coin 2LC will be listed on one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges. This achievement has plenty of benefits, one of which is that it will act as a trampoline for 2local to be listed on Tier 1 crypto exchanges. And much more than that!

2local is a FinTech company with a global eco-friendly mission

The 2local loyalty platform aims to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The company introduced a cashback system that supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses and makes their products available to everyone.

The eco-friendly system serves as a podium for fostering thriving communities, societal growth for all and a sustainable world, beyond the current malfunctioning monetary and economic system. It makes a significant contribution to prosperity for everyone, worldwide.

2local can be compared to social banking, but without inflation, which is an intertwined product of centralized financing.

Features of the 2local platform

Users of 2local can get cashback from their participation on the platform. This cashback is generated from the profit of Yield Farms and Staking Pools. 2local doesn’t profit from its users but creates value with its users.

The 2local platform has or will have the following features:

Payment app with exchange options

Marketplace with connected companies in app

Debit card

Decentralized multi-currency wallet

Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.

More benefits of 2local

28.8 billion 2LC tokens built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Audited by CertiK (official Binance partner) with an excellent score of 95/100

Full Hybrid Exchange (Swap)

Yield Farms

Staking Pools

Payment Service Simplex.com

Problems that 2local tackles and solutions it offers

Problem 1: Profits of the rich and powerful! A small number of giant corporations, financial institutions and billionaires have amassed enormous wealth by operating in global financial markets at the expense of society as a whole.

Solution: 2 local stands for global sustainability and prosperity for everyone by introducing a new digital currency system to which a cashback system is linked. This makes local and sustainable purchases accessible to everyone. The participation of each individual is made possible by the smart design of a digital currency suitable for consumers and connected companies, built on innovative blockchain technology.

Problem 2: Inequality! The neoliberal economy led by a limited number of industrialists, wealthy globalists, and corporate shareholders shaped the course of global events with a focus solely on profit. They manipulate the direction of international policy, increasing inequality in the world. Many people therefore live in poverty and suffer from hunger. The elite group wants the status quo to continue.

Solution: 2local is transforming the system created by powerful companies into strengthening local communities. 2local strives for accessibility for everyone, not just people with purchasing power. Digital coins are available to everyone, including people in the poor and emerging countries, who currently do not have access to the traditional banking system. A cashback system developed by 2local makes its ecosystem sustainable and local products accessible to everyone.

Problem 3: Power in the hands of multinationals! Multinational corporations produce where labor and raw materials are cheapest and then market their products where purchasing power is greatest. They ignore the consequences for society. Likewise, private banks create money out of thin air by lending and increasing both public and private debt. Those debts must, of course, be repaid and with substantial interest. So as long as this economic growth model continues, the debt will only increase, which could result in global economic and financial collapse.

Solution: 2local plans to transform the current repressive economic and financial system into a more cooperative one, targeting local businesses and consumers, facilitated by its cryptocurrency. This initiative unleashes a small-scale, sustainable and local movement worldwide. Instead of competition, which will only give more power and profit to giant companies, 2local will promote local and sustainable partnerships. The marketplace on the websites of the connected companies will easily connect consumers with producers. This allows local communities to stay connected worldwide.

Bitrue Exchange

Bitrue is one of the fastest growing crypto exchanges. Despite being less widely known, it ranks among the largest 70 crypto exchanges on Coinmarketcap. The Bitrue exchange has a focus on trading cryptocurrencies. Market professionals and blockchain enthusiasts founded the exchange with a mission to provide crypto traders with a safe and easy way to trade cryptocurrencies.

The benefits of the partnership between 2local and Bitrue

The cooperation between 2local and Bitrue will contribute to 2local’s mission, as described in this article. The users can easily buy 2 local coins on one of the most secure crypto exchanges.

In addition, the listing of 2local coins on Bitrue will open doors to Tier 1 crypto exchanges. Most exchanges and other 2local partners require the 2local token to be listed on the mid exchanges before the token can be listed on the top exchanges. 2local’s recent partner Simplex also requires this before they can enable their services to buy cryptocurrencies on Tier 1 exchanges.

Further events that will follow the listing

2local will also list its token on the exchanges, where its IEO was issued: ExMarkets, LATOKEN and P2P.

2 local accounts are swapped from Stellar 2LC to BEP20 2LC at the same time.

A Staking Pool with high rewards is available to the users.

After listing, the path to Tier 1 exchanges opens.

Participate in the revolutionary mission of 2local and be part of the innovation they are about to bring in the world of blockchain and crypto.

