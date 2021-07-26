Blockchain keeps evolving and keeps expanding to accommodate and provide evergreen digital solutions to the financial and internet market. Through the integration of blockchain in Web3 technologies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) services and Decentralized Applications (DApp) are being developed to enhance the digital ecosystem.

Experts have estimated that by integrating blockchain technology and solutions, banks could save up to $12 billion and more every year. The United Nations have also adopted blockchain to tackle issues related to human rights infringement, funding international humanitarian courses, and pushing innovations that seek to promote an eco-friendly blockchain ecosystem.

One challenge with blockchain trends is that they are transient, especially because the industry is ever-evolving. So businesses and developers are often in doubt of the posterity of a blockchain project. However, after diligent study and analysis, we have identified these four projects to possess the potentials of evergreen blockchain trends. More so, they are actively providing blockchain solutions for developers in the Defi and DApp industries.

Business Adoption

Developers looking to create excellent DApps can rely on Jelurida’s flagship blockchain solutions—NXT and Ardor—to build scalable applications that satisfy market demands. That’s a fancy way of saying that Jelurida is working to onboard companies and businesses into the blockchain industry in a seamless manner. Think of it, what is blockchain without real case use?

NXT is the world’s first open-source blockchain platform to depend on a Proof-of-Stake consensus (PoS) solely. Proof-of-Stake is a Byzantine Fault Tolerance-based algorithm that eliminates computational wastes from the Proof of Work (PoW) model and offers high security for transactions.

Developers can use the NXT framework to build and house custom blockchain solutions and also create reliable exchanges for tokens. On the other hand, Ardor has a child chain feature that allows organizations to build permissionless blockchain digital solutions and run smart contracts.

Using these solutions and Ignis, Jelurida is scoring some good success points already. Unlike several emerging blockchain companies, it has hit all its development roadmap milestones and currently operates in several countries on three continents.

Jelurida currently has many real-life projects running on its platforms. One of such projects is Cycle4Value, an environmentally friendly gamification system that curbs traffic and improves public health.

Games and NFTs

Enjin is another leading powerhouse for blockchain developers in the gaming and NFT industry. It offers creative developers the opportunity to create next-generation decentralized software and apps. Enjin powers real-world projects in the health, politics, finance, and entertainment sectors. It boasts of providing blockchain solutions to millions of users. It has a market volume of nearly 45 million, over 2 million wallets already installed, and over 1 billion assets created.

One of the popular real-world projects built on Enjin is “Go! By Health Hero,” an NFT-based solution to promote health-related projects and services. Others include Microsoft’s Azure Heroes, Lost Relic, and Age of Rust for gamers, among others.

Judging by its deep involvement in the emerging NFT industry, it’s evident that Enjin will play a principal role in the future as the industry develops further.

Speed and Data Security

Speed and security are just the basic things you should consider as a developer looking to create scalable and reliable decentralized blockchain services. Elrond does just that. Elrond can process over 10,000 transactions in a second and is 100 times faster than the procession speeds of both Bitcoin and Ethereum combined.

Now, that’s some evergreen trend that we’ll be needing in the years ahead.

Elrond uses the Adaptive State Sharding mechanism, which allows for fast validation and processing of transactions. Like Jelurida, Elrond adopts the Proof-of-Stake consensus to conserve resources and provide heightened security for its transactions.

With over 90,000 active accounts and lots of developments, it’s not a surprise that its ecosystem valuation surged from $10 million to over $500 million. Elrond has an astonishing presence in about 30 countries, and its clientele comprises over 115 companies and startups.

Eco-friendly Systems

Cudos is a broadband blockchain platform that incorporates computing resources from developers and users worldwide to power blockchain projects. It acts as a network for developers to share and sell mutual resources that can spearhead reliable and scalable blockchain projects on the internet. Developers can build and launch DApps, mine crypto, and partake in the network fees.

Games and NFT developers and marketplaces, including other related blockchain businesses, can utilize the Cudos framework to create excellent decentralized and secure solutions and products. The Cudos ecosystem seeks to offer less expensive, more convenient, and reusable blockchain solutions that are environmentally friendly for developers. It seeks to offer a more cloud-based blockchain solution for organizations. It also seeks to bring innovative approaches to the Web3 framework, allowing developers to create next-generation decentralized applications.

Cudos recently teamed up with ClimateTrade, a blockchain-based carbon credits company, in order to offset its CO2 emissions. This partnership comes at a juncture in time, where the negative impact of climate change is globally recognized. Every business and individual has a responsibility to rapidly slow, and eventually reverse, the effects of climate change.

Conclusion

Blockchain platforms that aim to host next-generation blockchain services and businesses should adopt measures that seek to eliminate the issue of environmental pollution, thereby creating an eco-friendly environment for blockchain digital solutions.

With that said, developers looking to build digitally scalable DApps that can stand the test of time should look out for these potentially evergreen blockchain platforms for experience-worthy decentralized products.