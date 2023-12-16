Crypto Enthusiasts and investors are always looking for the best crypto to buy that can beat the big players out there. The festive period in December gives altcoins the chance to shine and show that their performance could possibly match and surpass that of ETH. Now let us study seven coins that are having a hype amongst the crypto community.

1.Cardano (ADA)

Cardano has been receiving much fame for its Scalability, Sustainability and Interoperability. ADA recently updated and upgraded its smart contract system which gives it an advantage over Ethereum’s ecosystem searchers.

2. BorroeFinance ($ROE)

BorroeFinance ($ROE), a pioneer project on DeFi, stands out because it integrates artificial intelligence that will enable customers to trade with accuracy and make informed decisions.

The platform presents a unique chance for Web3-based startup funding and other assistance options for content developers.

It has an AI smart chain invoice discounting marketplace meant for Web3 creators and SMEs. With its AI integration, it enables Web3 firms to transform their revenue streams including subscriptions into instant money through the platform.

Also, BorroeFinance presents an exchange where creators mint their future recurring revenues as NFTs and sell to investors at discounted rates.

The ongoing phase three pre-sale by BorroeFinance ($ROE) sets the $ROE altcoin price at $0.0175 per unit. Over $1.8 million has been raised so far during this pre-sale and more than 80% sold.

3. Polkadot (DOT)

The multi-chain network, Polkadot, was created with the intent of enhancing connectivity between different blockchains. This is what makes it an attractive investment opportunity, despite its shortcomings.

4). InQubeta (QUBE)

InQubeta (QUBE) is an AI startup focused on blockchain. This is meant to change how AI startups get fundraising and their community engagement.

QUBE, the InQubeta token, is an ERC-based token that serves as the medium for transactions on the platform. It enables individuals to invest in AI startups and trade on the platform’s NFT marketplace.

InQubeta offers a unique way of minting an investment opportunity as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are sellable on the platform to the QUBE holders.

It utilizes deflationary tokenism where it charges a flat two percent tax for every transaction.

The InQubeta (QUBE) token has a supply of 1.5 Billion tokens and offers the investors an opportunity with a public sale of 65% worth $0.01925 each. Its stage six ongoing presale now stands at over 84%, selling more than $6.8 million worth of the tokens into the market already.

5) NuggestRush (NUGX)

NuggetRush (NUGX) is a new DeFi project looking forward to revolutionizing the meme coin sector with use cases for trade and internal governance in the multi-billion dollar meme coin market. This is a P2E gaming model with unique tokenomics.

However, NuggetRush is not only about a meme coin with a total supply of 500 million NUGX tokens. It seeks to transform the P2E gaming industry by directly delivering RUSHgem earnings using partners in gold providers connecting it to physical possessions.

NUGX is unique among other crypto platforms as its play-to-earn mechanism, eye-catching NFTs and numerous utility tokens make its offerings stand out.

NuggetRush distributes its token supply for community ownership, market, marketing, and partnership, competitions, and ecosystem rewards. The current NUGX price is $0.013 in its on-going presale with over 77% being sold. Its listing price of $0.02 makes NUGX the best crypto to buy.

6. Solana (SOL)

High throughput with low transaction cost is all about Solana! SOL is a blockchain that can be considered a scalable solution for decentralized applications (dApps) that offer faster transaction speed in comparison to existing solutions.

7. Binance Coin (BNB)

The native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange, Binance Coin (BNB) has been growing enormously. As more and more DeFi projects are supported by Binance Smart Chain (BSC), it may prove attractive to those who seek DeFi alternatives away from Ethereum (ERC 20) based ones.

