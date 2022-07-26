The ‘crypto winter’ is still in full effect, driven by various macroeconomic factors that have combined to cause negative investor sentiment towards certain assets. However, even though the market is in a downturn, there are still ample opportunities to make a solid return.

This article discusses the best crypto under $1 for bear market gains, presenting several projects which could showcase positive performance in the weeks and months ahead, before highlighting the steps you should take to invest in a promising crypto today.

The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 for Bear Market Gains in 2022

The eight cryptos listed below look the most likely to lead the market rebound soon. Furthermore, since these cryptos are all priced below $1, they provide plenty of scope for outsized gains.

A Closer Look at the Best Crypto Under $1 for Bear Market Gains

Investing in a bear market can be challenging, given the fear and hesitancy displayed by the majority of traders. However, many projects still prosper in these downturns – which means savvy investors still have plenty of opportunities to make market-beating returns.

With that in mind, let’s explore some of the best cryptos under $1 that could help the market bounce back in the coming weeks:

1. Lucky Block (LBLOCK) – Best Crypto Under $1 for Bear Market Gains

Lucky Block leads the pack in regards to the best crypto under $1 for bear market gains. This NFT competitions platform, with its native LBLOCK token, has had a successful 2022 thus far, concluding its presale in the early part of the year before completing its first DEX listing on PancakeSwap.

This listing was met with huge investor demand, producing quadruple-digit returns for presale investors and helping Lucky Block surge to a $750 million market cap. Since then, Lucky Block and its community have continued to grow – so much so that the project has collaborated with high-profile names like boxer Dillian Whyte, rap superstar Swae Lee, and acting legend Michael Rapaport.

Lucky Block has emerged as one of the most exciting bear market cryptos due to the upcoming release of ‘LBLOCK v2’. This version of the Lucky Block token uses the ERC-20 standard rather than the BEP-20 standard used by the current iteration of LBLOCK. As such, this new version is fully compatible with the Ethereum blockchain – and the entire ecosystem surrounding it.

Not only does this mean LBLOCK v2 can be integrated into thousands of popular dApps, but it also means the token is now primed and ready for major CEX listings. Leading crypto exchange LBank has already announced it will be listing the token on July 26th, with the popular trading platform MEXC following suit on August 1st.

Listings like these drastically increase the accessibility of LBLOCK to retail investors – providing a solid platform for price growth. Furthermore, LBLOCK v2 has removed the sales tax featured in the first token, making it more suitable for day traders and scalpers. Given that the team has 5-6 more CEX listings planned for the coming months, this could lead to a surge in demand for the token.

Prospective investors can learn more about Lucky Block by becoming a member of the Telegram group or joining the Discord server.

2. Cardano (ADA) – Exciting Blockchain Project Poised for a Rebound

Cardano has been one of the most promising cryptocurrency projects of the last few years yet has hit a few stumbling blocks recently. This blockchain network offers smart contract functionality and is based on peer-reviewed research. Furthermore, Cardano’s development team has decades of experience, which adds a great deal of credibility to the project.

Since Cardano uses Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to achieve consensus rather than Proof-of-Work (PoW), this network is considered ‘greener’ than Bitcoin and Ethereum. This also means users can stake ADA, Cardano’s native token, to generate passive income. Although the token’s price is far below all-time highs, this now means investors can buy at a discount.

3. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Top ‘Meme Coin’ with Huge Potential

Shiba Inu needs no introduction, as this ‘meme coin’ burst onto the scene in 2021 and surged over 1,220% in just a matter of weeks. The coin successfully leveraged the success that Dogecoin experienced whilst also offering several ‘real-world’ use cases.

One of the most prominent is ShibaSwap, a marketplace where SHIB holders can trade NFTs and stake their tokens. In addition, due to Shiba Inu’s popularity, many leading companies now accept the token as a payment method – including Twitch and AMC. Given the coin’s huge community backing, there’s no doubting SHIB could rebound successfully if we see market activity pick up.

4. Ripple (XRP) – Well-Established Crypto for Bear Market Gains

Ripple is one of the market’s most well-known cryptos, having launched in 2012. At the time, many investors believed that Ripple was the future, leading to colossal price momentum. However, this momentum has died down in recent years due to the ongoing litigation with the SEC.

Many investors hope that a ruling can be made in the coming weeks, which would give clarity to XRP investors. The common consensus is that if the verdict is favourable, then XRP’s price could skyrocket. As such, many investors are accumulating the token in advance of any ruling in the hope they can benefit from the momentum.

5. Dogecoin (DOGE) – Popular Coin with Vast Community Backing

Dogecoin is undoubtedly the best crypto under $1 when it comes to community backing since this project was what started the ‘meme coin’ craze. Dogecoin’s price rocketed by over 9,000% between January 2021 and June 2021, prompting major names like Elon Musk to become fans.

Since then, the DOGE price has sunk due to a myriad of factors. However, the Dogecoin subreddit still has over 2.3 million members, and the coin can still be used to pay for goods/services in over 2,000 places worldwide – providing hope for a rebound in the future.

6. Decentraland (MANA) – Best Crypto Under $1 in the Metaverse Niche

Decentraland is one of the best projects leading the charge in the metaverse niche, offering a rich virtual world where users can create avatars and design their own in-world items. Excitingly, these items are structured as NFTs, meaning they can be sold on the Decentraland marketplace for MANA.

MANA is Decentraland’s native currency but is also used as a way for investors to speculate on the project’s growth. At the time of writing, MANA is trading just below $1 and has surged over 32% in the last few days – hinting that the price rebound may have already begun.

7. Polygon (MATIC) – Useful Scaling Solution for Ethereum

Polygon is a ‘Layer-2’ scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain. This means Polygon works alongside Ethereum, helping process transactions much faster. Furthermore, Polygon also drastically reduces the fees associated with the Ethereum network – which is excellent news for dApp developers and NFT creators.

Given the rapid growth in the DeFi and metaverse sectors, scaling solutions like Polygon have become incredibly popular since Ethereum’s ‘Proof-of-Work’ (PoW) consensus has struggled to handle the sheer volume of transactions. Although the upgrade to ‘Ethereum 2.0’ may slightly reduce the need for Polygon, this project still looks likely to have a fruitful future ahead.

8. Chiliz (CHZ) – New Token for Sports Fan Engagement

Concluding our list of the best cryptos for bear market gains is Chiliz. Chiliz is a new blockchain network primarily used to facilitate fan engagement. It does this through Socios.com, a platform that allows sports teams to create their own crypto tokens and sell them to fans.

These ‘fan tokens’ have unlimited potential, as each team can build in their own benefits, such as access to exclusive events or the chance to vote on a team’s jersey colour. Fan tokens can be purchased using Chiliz’s native token, CHZ. As such, CHZ’s price is inherently tied to the growth of Socios.com and fan tokens – both of which have promising prospects.

How to Buy Lucky Block

As the list above highlights, Lucky Block is our top pick for promising bear market cryptos. Even amid a market downturn, Lucky Block’s team continues to innovate – with the soon-to-be-released ‘LBLOCK v2’ token the latest upgrade to this exciting ecosystem.

Investors looking to purchase LBLOCK v2 tokens can do so through LBank from July 25th onwards. Detailed below are the steps involved:

Step 1 – Open an LBank Account: Go to LBank's website, click 'Register', provide a valid email address and choose a password for your account.

Step 2 – Verify Account: Verify your LBank account by completing the platform's KYC checks and then uploading proof of ID (e.g. passport) – LBank will validate the information and confirm within 24 hours.

Step 3 – Make a Deposit: Head to the 'Wallets' section of LBank's dashboard, click 'Deposit', then choose which crypto you'd like to deposit. LBank will then provide a wallet address, which you can use to manually send over the funds from your crypto wallet.

Step 4 – Buy LBLOCK: Search for 'LBLOCK' on LBank's trading dashboard and click on the token when it appears. Enter your investment size in the order box, check everything is correct, and confirm the purchase.

Best Crypto for Bear Market Gains – Conclusion

The crypto bear market is undoubtedly a challenging time for most investors. However, markets are inherently cyclical – meaning what goes down must come back up. The projects discussed in this article look likely to help drive the market upwards, providing ample opportunities for investors to make solid gains.

Lucky Block is one project that still looks enticing, even amid the bear market. Lucky Block’s team is set to release ‘LBLOCK v2’, which paves the way for CEX listings soon. Since the token will become much more accessible, we’ll likely see higher demand and greater liquidity – two factors that tend to lead to positive price momentum.