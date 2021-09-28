DeFi continues to show the world that the future of finance will forever change from its old and traditional form, developed by solving problems individuals and institutions face with mainstream banks. ADALend continues the string of innovations in DeFi under the guidance of its GM. Javed Khattak, A qualified actuary (FIA), an award-winning C-suite executive, and a successful serial entrepreneur who was awarded CFO of the year in 2018 by Wealth & Finance magazine, listed in the top 20 individuals behind ICOs in 2017, a track record of financial ingenuity and excellence.

The Future of DeFi Leadership

ADALend’s GM hails from a better-suited background to tackle the problems facing the DeFi ecosystems plagued by professionals who have more to do with programming and less to do with financing.

Individuals who rely on DeFi projects to store and maintain their savings are increasing day by day. Someone who knows about actuarial science leading ADALend is a rare asset, with a new set of skills bringing a unique flavour to the DeFi space.

A Solid Foundation

Javed Khattak advises governments, central banks, startups and global household brands, some valued at over £100 billion, like HSBC; and other successful projects he has led and is currently managing, brilliant in terms of its technological applications.

As the world moves closer to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Javed’s understanding of finance will bridge the gap between the traditional ecosystems and the inevitable future called DeFi.

An Ecosystem Built For Everyone

The Crypto community needs a reliable financial ecosystem, and this is what Javed and the team in ADALend are building for widespread adoption by current DeFi users and those who are still reluctant to trust these new ecosystems, ecosystems that are paving the way for a more robust and secure method of financing the millions of individuals who are still not involved with Cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency projects are currently on opposite sides of the regulation fence. Javed has been working on bringing his finance and philanthropic experience into ADALend to create a decentralised financial tool that focuses more on the user’s needs and requirements while working hard to bring ADALend as a regulated and alternate way to traditional financial services.

A Bright Future Awaits ADALend

ADALend is working on becoming a pioneer in the ADA-based Defi systems and will strive to continue progressing to deliver a complete financial system that will propel the company to a bright future.