eTukTuk’s Zero-Emission blockchain-powered vehicle accelerates change in the developing world through an affordable solution to sustainable transportation.

The project continues to build momentum as investors rush to get positioned in the platform that provides a passive income as the charging infrastructure expands.

As a result, $TUK has already raised $300,000 in its presale, demonstrating the building confidence behind the sustainable transport revolution.

Accelerating Change In Developing Economies Through Affordable EV Solutions

eTukTuk intends to bring a host of affordable EV solutions to developing economies to help accelerate the change to sustainable transport.

The project will begin with a revolutionary EV-powered three-wheeler to replace the traditional tuk-tuk with a charging station network.

With over 270 million tuk-tuks registered worldwide, it’s by far the most popular mode of transport in developing countries.

However, the legendary tuk-tuk has been shown to emit more carbon emissions compared with regular vehicles, making them a significant contributor to air pollution.

The team envisions a planet where the developing world can head toward a greener future through sustainable transport.

The technology provided by Tesla is making remarkable strides in the developed world. However, its technology is still far too expensive for developing countries.

As a result, the developing world is left out of the electric vehicle revolution.

eTukTuk wants to change this.

eTukTuk: A Zero-Emission Transportation Vehicle

The eTukTuk is an electrically powered zero-emission vehicle (ZEV), leaving no carbon pollution behind.

The team spent five years perfecting the design for the vehicle and is ready to start its production.

The best part about the vehicle is that it can be locally manufactured with fewer than 200 components, allowing it to be locally manufactured.

The local manufacturing drives down prices, making the eTukTuk an affordable EV solution

In fact, the team expects the operational cost for the eTukTuk to be reduced by over 70% compared with traditional tuk-tuks. As a result, drivers will take home more pay when making the revolutionary switch to sustainable transport.

Furthermore, an EV is useless without a charging infrastructure. Therefore, eTukTuk will launch a charging network in local communities by utilizing Territory Partners to reduce start-up inefficiencies.

The Territory Partners will help strategically place the charging stations to ensure the charging frequency.

The team intends to launch its product in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in Q1 2024. Sri Lanka, which has over 2.7 million registered tuk-tuks, will serve as a testbed for the eTukTuk.

Once the blueprint is set in Sri Lanka, eTukTuk intends to expand into neighboring countries for worldwide expansion.

$TUK Token: Earn Rewards as the Network Expands

The $TUK token is the native utility token on the network, providing network fees to holders as the charging infrastructure is used.

Drivers will use the $TUK token to charge their vehicles at charging stations through the Driver App, creating a network fee for all $TUK stakers.

As the charging infrastructure grows and more drivers use the network to charge their EVs, the collective yield earned for stakers increases.

Therefore, $TUK holders stand to earn a long-term increasing passive income through the network.

Furthermore, $TUK also provides an APY return for stakers, currently producing a 700% return.

Early Adopters: Take Advantage of Presale and Benefit From Lower Entry Price

The good news is that you’re still very early to the project, with the presale just starting to build momentum.

The $TUK token has already raised an impressive $300,000 in a short period, demonstrating the building confidence of investors behind the project.

The presale is currently selling the token for $0.025.

However, there’s a rising pricing strategy in place, meaning the cost of the token increases during subsequent presale stages.

As a result, those getting positioned earlier benefit the most as they’re positioned in $TUK at a lower entry price.

Overall, with its groundbreaking EV design, innovative charging infrastructure, and long-term rewarding ecosystem, $TUK is setting the foundation for an extraordinary launch in 2024.

With the two and three-wheeler EV market expected to grow into the most significant sector by 2030, eTukTuk is positioning itself as a leader in the space by being one of the first movers. As a result, the $TUK token allows you to get positioned early in the Tesla of the developing world before the herd catches onto the project.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.