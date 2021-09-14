ADALend is building a scalable and decentralized lending protocol on Cardano, governed by the community. Cardano is the market leader in PoS as a collection of protocols for economic support to billions of people.

Over the last decade, the decentralized Finance (DeFi) space has been forced to evolve to keep pace with the development of the digital asset market.

ADALend protocol will power foundational the new wave of flexible financial markets by providing a layer for instant loan approval, automated collateral, trustless custody, and liquidity.

What is Cardano?

Cardano aims to be the world’s financial operating system by establishing decentralized financial products. Cardano ADA is the market leader in PoS as a collection of protocols for economic support to billions of people.

What are the benefits?

Permission-less

Lend on any pairing. Our governance will ensure that the best offers are available and that only the safest oracles are used.

Incentivized Liquidity

Liquidity is predicated on having enough assets in each pool in order to facilitate lending. ADALend addresses this requirement by incentivizing users to deposit assets and provide liquidity.

Community Governance

Token holders can establish consensus by voting on governance proposals or introducing new proposals for a vote.

Ecosystem Foundation Layer

Attract assets and build incentives that can empower an ecosystem of financial products.

Secure

Cardano is a proof of stake protocol that ensures mathematically proven safety. Given the increased number of cyberattacks in the crypto sector, security is crucial.

Academic backing

Cardano benefits from being one of few coins that have been reviewed by academics who largely praise it.

Multiple layers

Cardano ensures unlimited scalability and quick transactions by implementing a settlement and a computational layer.

Third-generation blockchain

Cardano is considered more reliable than other cryptocurrencies as ADA keeps overcoming challenges other platforms have encountered.

Seed round oversubscribed 400%

As a reflection of the huge demand for high-quality Cardano native DeFi projects, and the perfect timing with the launch of ADA smart contracts around the corner with the Alonzo upgrade, the ADALend seed round was 400% oversubscribed, and those who did not make it into the seed stage have been whitelisted for the private sale.

Seven private angel investors have purchased the entire seed allocation of 1.8 Million Cardano native ADAL tokens for $540,000.

The ADALend project is majorly developing and gaining more and more attention. Look out for more