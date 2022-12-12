Singaporean Web3 and metaverse firm Affyn has divulged the first 2,000 “Freehold” Land NFTs for its NEXUS World metaverse game, marking the start of its next phase.

The Affyn team completed several milestones along its roadmap throughout 2022, shattering several records on the Polygon blockchain through the oversubscribed auction of the limited-edition Generation Zero “Buddies” NFTs. Following this, the Affyn team disclosed details surrounding NEXUS World “Land” and its role in Affyn’s geolocation-based metaverse. Now, Singapore will be the first virtual city to join NEXUS World.

From December 17 onwards, the first 2,000 Singapore Land NFTs will be available for “Flag” holders to acquire. These 2,000 plots of metaverse land, or Land NFTs, are mapped to actual locations in Singapore.

The limited collection of Land NFTs is organized based on their rarity levels, and each degree of rarity grants owners a different array of benefits. Each Land NFT offers different combinations of climates and features, including the chance to spawn rare “Buddies” and access to exclusive events.

“We are beyond excited for NEXUS World Landowners to experience the metaverse coming to life and take part in co-creating and powering the economy,” notes Affyn Founder & CEO Lucaz Lee. “These encouraging developments and more cities arriving in the coming months will prove invaluable catalysts for ongoing Web3 gaming adoption.”

Limited-Edition Rare Freehold Land NFTs Arrive

In NEXUS World, 33.9 billion hexagons represent the smallest unit of Land, further subdivided into four groups based on how rare they are: Common, Rare, Epic, and Mythical. About 29%, or about 9.8 billion hexagons, of the 33.9 billion hexagons are “Land.”

Of the total, only 0.001% of the 9.8 billion hexagons are “Freehold Land,” meaning the maximum number of “Freehold” Land NFTs is capped at 100,000, contributing to Freehold Land NFTs scarcity. The Affyn team has clarified that only 50% of these Freehold Land NFTs will be available pre-launch, with the remaining 50% set aside for post-game launch.

Freehold Land NFT is one of Affyn’s NEXUS World’s most critical digital assets. Each of the first 2,000 Singapore Freehold Land NFTs is characterized by a distinct climate and features, like snow, sand, and grass. Moreover, depending on the rarity level of the Land NFT, there is also a chance that rare “Buddies” will appear.

Freehold Land Development Advances

Users who own Freehold Land NFTs gain the opportunity to explore new avenues for monetization from these virtual properties. Land owners can host events, competitions, and get-togethers or even rent out parts of the property to other players.

Land NFT owners can transform their virtual property into a functional small town, deciding everything from which players can live there as citizens to taxing citizens and virtual businesses and exploring different avenues to generate revenue. The earnings generated from these activities are directly proportional to how many people visit and use the virtual property.

Affyn’s omnichain approach ensures NEXUS World players can use their “Buddies” NFTs in other metaverses and ecosystems that are compatible. Moreover, the platform’s in-game reward system offers users additional value by supporting virtual currency ($FYN) payments for expenditures like food, travel, and shopping in the real world.