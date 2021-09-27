Strategic partnership will enable AGMH.O hit the $100 million mark in sales within six months

China, September 27, 2021 – AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on high-performance chip solutions, computing equipment, and fintech software services, announced that it entered into a six-month strategic cooperation agreement with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd (“HighSharp”), a renowned fabless integrated circuit designer that provides advanced semiconductor solutions for supercomputing hardware.

AGM Holdings Partners With HighSharp To Bring $100M In Sales

According to the agreement, HighSharp will grant AGMH the priority to use the latest generation of chips and production services. Additionally, AGMH commits to developing the relevant business clients and complete orders of at least $100 million within the cooperation term. After the corresponding order quantity is reached, HighSharp will jointly develop the exclusive AGM chips by the technology invested as capital stock with AGMH.

AGMH.O Releases Jinli Miner-C16

Previously, AGMH released the Jinli Miner-C16, with a rated hashrate of 113TH/S and an energy efficiency ratio of 30.9J/T, outpacing the best in the industry. It is worth noting that the majority of clients of AGMH’s C16 coming from the United States and Canada were nearly out of reach of the impact of China’s banning policy on bitcoin, and therefore distinguishes AGMH from its peers in the overseas markets.

About AGM Holdings

AGM Group Holdings Inc., is a financial integration company focused on high-performance chip solutions. Headquartered in Beijing, China, the company provides chip design, chip research and development, and produces crypto mining hardware. AGM Group Holdings Inc. which trades on the NASDAQ with the ticker AGMH also provides fintech software services. AGMH aims to be a major player and contributor to the global blockchain ecosystem.

For more information on AGMH:

