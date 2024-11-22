The crypto market is showing renewed vigor as top altcoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) move to retest resistance levels. The memecoin has been unable to maintain its explosive growth and break above a key resistance level.

Meanwhile, a new DeFi coin, IntelMarkets (INTL), has steadily been building momentum in the market. Analysts believe it has the potential to outshine top OGs like Chainlink (LINK) due to the innovative features IntelMarkets is bringing into DeFi.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Pump To $0.000039 If It Crosses Major Resistance

Top analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted a major resistance level for Shiba Inu (SHIB) at $0.000025, where about 40,000 addresses hold 54.6 trillion SHIB tokens in total. Breaking this supply barrier with a continuous price range above it may possibly push the Shiba Inu price to $0.000039.

In the meantime, the Shiba Inu coin is trading between $0.00002300 and $0.0000270 on the weekly timeframe. Its price has plunged 7% during this period.

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu crypto has gains of 29.5% on the biweekly chart and 30.9% on the monthly timeframe per CoinMarketCap. This is a bullish sign that the token could rise to new levels soon.

Moreover, Martinez reveals that 1.7 trillion SHIB was withdrawn from exchanges on November 20. This accumulation shows that investors are still optimistic about Shiba Inu (SHIB). A price rally may occur in the coming weeks.

Chainlink (LINK) Price Drops, Analyst Forecasts Rise To $22

Chainlink (LINK) is trading above the 200-SMA ($12.84) after its latest earlier a few days ago. The cryptocurrency peaked at $15.59 on November 18 after a bullish run.

Currently, the Chainlink coin has lost its upward momentum and has dipped to the $14 level. Still, it has profits of 2.6% on the weekly timeframe and 21.6% on the biweekly chart, based on CoinMarketCap DAA.

Analysts believe the recent correction is only temporary. Satoshi Flipper posted a bullish chart on X, where the Chainlink price soared to $22. According to the analyst, the Chainlink crypto is trading in an ascending channel.

Meanwhile, Chainlink’s (LINK) VWMA (10) and Hull Moving Average (9) are flashing buy signals, which is a sign that bulls are in the lead. So, we might see some upward price movement in the coming weeks.

IntelMarkets (INTL): Building the Future of DeFi With Innovative Solutions

IntelMarkets (INTL) could become a major player in the DeFi space with its new approach to trading. Different from the typical platforms, IntelMarkets has integrated AI into its operations and tools, thereby offering better trading analysis and automation to users. Analysts have tagged it the best new-generation protocol for crypto and perpetual futures contract trading.

Built on both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, IntelMarkets guarantees high levels of security and instant transaction processing. With competitive features such as 1,000:1 leverage and high liquidity, IntelMarkets enables users to make the most of every market opportunity and achieve large profits from small market fluctuations.

A major feature of IntelMarkets is its openness and ease of use. The platform does not have any KYC measures in place, and users can remain anonymous while having access to complex trading instruments.

IntelMarket has its native token, INTL, which has already picked up traction in the presale stage, rising from $0.009 to $0.054909. The DeFi project has raised over $2.4 million in funding. Market watchers forecast the value of IntelMarkets could surge by 10x in the coming months.

Final Words

Shiba Inu (SHIB) could soar to a new level soon if it crosses the resistance at the $0.000025 region. Meanwhile, IntelMarkets’ ongoing presale shows that investors are interested in its offerings. Analysts believe the token could become a major player in the DeFi market soon.

