A new deflationary Token, a new ICO, FairLaunch, and more = ALYA

The Alyattes project is a combined project consisting of 6 platforms on a primary basis and other sub-platforms on secondary basis. These platforms provide key compatibility with each other and differentiate the Alyattes project from other projects. Each of these platforms creates an individual functionality for ALYA and developed by the Team are namely ALYA Finance, ALYA AI- Trading, ALYACare, ALYASwap, ALYAEx and ALYAFun.

ALYA Token was created on the BSC Network and its total supply is limited to 205 million. A special coding in ALYA Token algorithm deducts 5% from every Transaction. The coding distributes 2% of this Taxation among to Holders in a decentralized way to generate a passive income for those who only keep ALYA in their wallets. The feature burns 2% of the commission to reduce the amount of coin in circulation and therefore balancing supply and demand. Finally, the coding sends 1% of the commission to the ALYA-Care to be used for expenditures such as food, education and health of children in need all over the world.

ALYA Token developers have always focused on a user-oriented system development. Hence, the Team’s own wallets shared in the Whitepaper along with Wallet Addresses and Usage areas have been excluded from the ecosystem described above. Hence, a fair system will be built to protect users.

65.27% of the total supply is locked in the Mining Wallet. It will be distributed to miners via a completely decentralized Smart Contract over an average period of 5 years. Block rewards will also be automatically distributed among the investors. All details about the PoS & PoA Mining and reward scheme are explained in depth in the Whitepaper.

ALYA Token has not been sold to anyone or any institution yet. Again, the Team have made a completely fair Pre-sale plan, where everyone is given equal conditions. Registration for Pre-sale will begin on November 1, 2021, and the Presale will take place on November 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM GMT+3.

ALYA will be listed first on Pancakeswap after the Pre-sale. The added liquidity will be locked 100% and even the Team will not interfere with it. All detailed information about this liquidity and listing processes is given in the whitepaper.

Even though ALYA Token cannot be traded in the market yet, it has already passed the tests of CERTIK, which is considered to be the best Security Audit Company in the world. The project has already received the Smart Contract Security Audit Report.

If we briefly examine the platforms mentioned above;

Alya Care: As Alyattes team, we do not only see crypto assets as a digital value and transformation tool, but also consider the impact of these assets on human life. We indiscriminately want to reduce social inequalities that are increasing with the age of technology. We plan to make these aids sustainable and will formalize the ALYA Care Foundation in various disadvantaged countries. We know that today’s children are our futures. Alya Finance: All financial-based operations of the Alya project will be published and managed through this platform. Although it appears as only pool mining at first, Yield Farming, Farming, Soft Stake and many similar services will be offered to users over time. This platform aims no profit and will provide Passive Income to users with referral and mining bonuses. Additionally, a special group of experts within the R&D Team will examine the most promising coins that are in the ICO, IDO and Pre-sales process. After checking the reliability of such coins and projects, they will be published on this platform to grant privileges to ALYA Finance users.

Alya Fun: This platform is built by the ALYA Team and focuses on Games and Entertainment. ALYA Fun initially will start with small free games that can be played online and offline. The platform has no limits and will be constantly developed, updated, and will offer a wide range of games to the players by keeping profit and fun always at the forefront.

Alya AI Trading: It is a platform supported by a special team within the team. It is basically a system design that will allow investors to earn money by copying the Trades of Professional Traders. It is a service that will be offered to ALYA users containing short, medium and long-term spot and even Futures signals. With the API connection, investors funds will be under their own control.

Alya Swap: ALYA SWAP platform is developed by the Alyattes team and focuses on making ALYA investors win. ALYA will be the main coin of this platform, an automatic market maker (AMM) that allows instant token exchange on a selected Mainnet. With the coins to be published on the ALYA SWAP Platform and the participation in the liquidity pools of these coins, an extra source of profit will be generated for the users. Alya Exchange: ALYA Exchange platform will be a platform that will be built on the main working system of known centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Advantages such as 0% transaction fee, weekly extra ALYA earnings and future collaborations with Virtual Crypto Credit Card and even physical Credit Cards defined directly to AlyaEx account will be provided on the exchange. In addition, all listing fees will be paid via ALYA Token, thus providing another usage area for ALYA Token.

The matters that are mentioned here are briefly summarized in order to provide investors an insight about the processes which will be followed in the ALYATTES project. Apart from these, many planned projects are ready and waiting for their turn. Each project will appear over time as a functionality and reason for preference for ALYA Token.

ALYA Token enters the market with a very ambitious, alternative and perfect ecosystem plan.

Let’s not forget that the phases and prices in the Pre-sale, the attractiveness of the listing conditions, as well as the Referral Bonuses and mining bonuses.

You can find more detailed information, Whitepaper and answers to all your other questions on our website.

www.alyattes.io