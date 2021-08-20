American rapper Busta Rhymes is looking to get paid in bitcoin. Rhymes made news when he first posted on Twitter about being curious about crypto. The rapper had asked his fans if they knew about crypto. Which resulted in fans shilling the rapper their favorite coins. Busta Rhymes was no doubt overwhelmed with all of the suggestions. So he asked for further clarification on which coins to invest in. Which only led to more shilling of hundreds of coins.

The rapper’s interest in crypto did not wane following this. If anything, Rhymes got even more curious. Looking to help out the rapper, Bitcoin maximalist and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pointed the rapper to a website featuring a black host. And then Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy took the opportunity to point Rhymes’ attention to his own information hub; Bitcoin is Hope.

Making A Decision

The rapper posted his appreciation for all the help. No doubt doing his due diligence by researching his options. He continued to post about cryptocurrencies. Talking about the fluctuating prices of cryptos. And how cryptocurrencies get their value. Rhymes’ curiosity with cryptos even went as far as if they would teach about them in school. Since cryptocurrencies are becoming even more mainstream. It would be a good idea for kids to learn about this stuff as they get ready to come into the real world.

After all the sales pitches, the rapper looked to have finally made a choice. Busta Rhymes later tweeted that he was sold on Bitcoin. After watching the B Word conference, which had featured Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, and Cathie Wood. But the hip-hop star did not stop there. His tweet further went on to mention that he was planning on looking into Ethereum next.

Busta Rhymes Wants Bitcoin For Shows

Busta Rhymes’ interest in BTC seems to have transcended beyond just buying the crypto. A post on Twitter yesterday saw the rapper inquiring about accepting payment in BTC. The rapper explained that he was thinking about getting paid in bitcoin for shows. And not just that, getting paid in BTC for future business dealings.

GOOD MORNING! thinkin about gettin’ payment in #Bitcoin for shows and future business dealings.

Should be easier to do right ? — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) August 19, 2021

BTC price breaks $47,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The rapper took to Twitter again to confirm that he now held bitcoin. His tweet showed gratitude to the panelists at the B Word conference. Revealing that he had bought into bitcoin after watching the conference, and had held on to it.

Also want to thank @elonmusk @jack @CathieDWood for the live videos event they did on #Bitcoin.

Bought in that day and so grateful that I did. 🚀🚀🚀 — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) August 19, 2021

Accepting BTC for deals is no longer a novel idea for celebrities. Football superstar Lionel Messi’s move to PSG involved the footballer getting paid part of his deal earnings in cryptocurrencies.

