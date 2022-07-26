Seedify is a blockchain gaming and NFT focused incubator and launchpad ecosystem, empowering innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building and a full support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs and metaverses to our community.

Seedify recently partnered with Amazy, a move-to-earn lifestyle application that enables its users to earn while enjoying a more active, healthier lifestyle. Amazy’s vision is to encourage millions of people to adopt a healthier lifestyle and to introduce the wider non-crypto audience to the world of digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

Their NFT Marketplace allows you to select your favourite pair of exclusive NFT sneakers (inspired by influencers and joggers) and walk or jog to collect rewards, earn tokens, upgrade sneakers and win competitions.

Sneakers are divided into types (Ranger, Hiker, Sprinter and Coacher) and rarity classes (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary). They also have different quality features and attributes, including performance, fortune, joy, and durability levels. Users will be able to unlock sockets and boost their sneakers’ performance with upgrades and gems.

The Founders behind the project:

The project is backed by a team of highly successful Entrepreneurs, Developers and Crypto Enthusiasts.

Amazy was created by Artem Nikolev, the Founder of AZUR GAMES , a top 3 Mobile Publisher, with over 1.5 Billion downloads in 2021, and over 30 Million Daily Players. Artem also founded gvidongames.com, a P2E oriented game publisher.

Co-Founder Sergey Kosenko is a highly successful Entrepreneur , Blogger and Influencer with a following of over 5.5 Million. Sergev is CEO of a Media Agency that has been working with Tier 1 celebrities and bloggers for over 6 years and has a very extensive network within the crypto community.

Amazy also features a long list of celebrity supporters and influencers, including athletes, social media influencers, bloggers, musicians and other entertainment personalities equating to an audience of over 750 Million followers.

Below are the results of the successful launch on Seedify’s IGO platform on 13 July 2022:

IGO price $0.025

Initial Market Cap: $1.56 Million

4527 participants

$250K BUSD raised

IGO Phase 2 SOLD OUT in 60 seconds!

Having being listed on the top DEX and CEX exchanges namely, ByBit, OKX, Gate.io and Pancakeswap, Amazy completed the listing within 24 hours with the following impressive sales results, giving hope to the crypto communities during a very severe bear run:

In the first hour after listing, the total trading volume of $AZY reached $20,000,000

$ 0.86 at the listing ATH

34x from the listing price

Currently hovering above 16x

Over $50 million daily volume

“Amazy team’s experience, network and history of building successful businesses, has been proven with the notably rewarding results from the IGO launch we recently had. We are proud to support them as Seedify.” – Seedify Founder and CEO, Levent Cem Aydan.

What’s next for Amazy?

The entire Amazy team is working conscientiously behind the scenes with the official launch of the app, announcements of new game mechanics including enhanced Socialfi and Gamefi functionalities, launch of sneaker rentals, drops of NFT wearables and accessories as well as user competitions.

Seedify Giveaway

To celebrate the success of the launch and listing, Seedify is giving one lucky winner and community member a chance to “ride the Amazy wave” all the way to Bali!

What’s included?

✈️ Return Flight Tickets for 2 people

🏨 Any Hotel for 7 days (up to $400 per night)

💸 1000 $SFUND​​

*Terms and conditions apply

Simply click on the following link to apply: Seedify & Amazy Bali Giveaway

