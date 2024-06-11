TLDR

Cardano (ADA) has dipped by 8.33% despite increasing global interest in the top cryptocurrency.

Arweave (AR) has launched the AO supercomputer as AR fails to make the list of top 20 cryptocurrencies.

Rebel Satoshi’s RECQ is a beacon of hope as crypto market investors wait for its upcoming launch on major crypto exchanges.

While top altcoins such as Cardano (ADA) and Arweave (AR) continue to make the news for exciting integrations and collaborations, crypto market analysts say Rebel Satoshi’s RECQ remains one of the best cryptos to invest in now, promising huge profits by its official launch. Read on as we discover the latest developments around ADA, AR, and RECQ!

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Opens Crypto Talks With Argentina’s President

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, recently attracted the attention of Argentina’s President Javier Milei through a social media interaction. This interaction demonstrated Cardano’s growing desire to enter Argentina.

Following this announcement, ADA fell from $0.48 to $0.44 a week later, representing an 8.33% drop in ADA’s price. Meanwhile, Crypto market experts predict a bearish trend for top altcoins like ADA as the month begins, with ADA expected to fall to a low of $0.38 by the end of the month due to negative technical indicators.

Despite the bearish sentiments of experts, Cardano is expected to reach a high of $0.55 before the middle of next month, owing to the possibility of rising TVL on the Cardano network.

Rebel Satoshi’s Massive Presale Shakes Up the Crypto Market

Amid market chaos, Rebel Satoshi Arcade RECQ is creating quite a stir with its soaring presale, competing with top altcoins like AR and ADA. This increased demand is due to Rebel Satoshi’s mission to reestablish community power and provide greater control to the majority through decentralized financial tools.

Rebel Satoshi operates on a dual-token ecosystem powered by two ERC20 coins, RBLZ and RECQ. RBLZ serves as the governance token of the project, lending credence to its community-centric outlook.

RBLZ has launched four crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, RECQ is in the second stage of its ongoing public presale, priced at $0.0044. From the Early Bird Round and Stage 1 prices of $0.0020 and $0.0037, respectively, to the current prices, RECQ has increased by 120% and 19%.

Investors who buy RECQ at $0.0044 are expected to receive a 25% return on investment when it enters Stage 3 at $0.0055. When RECQ reaches its launch price of $0.0125, investors will receive a staggering 184% profit.

These massive returns explain why RECQ is one of the best altcoins to invest in before the next crypto bull run.

Arweave is Set to Launch Supercomputer On Its Blockchain

According to a statement from Arweave co-founder Sam Williams, a new protocol based on Arweave’s storage layer is scheduled to launch soon. Two weeks after this announcement, the price of Arweave’s native toke, AR, declined from $44.29 to $44.04, signifying a 0.5% decrease.

Despite the current market downtrend, experts predict a bullish trend for Arweave. This forecast comes as AR’s market cap continues to rise. Hence, AR is expected to reach a high of $50.20 by mid-month.

On the other hand, some experts have noted that Arweave could fall further to a low of $37.81 by July due to recent signals from technical indicators.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.