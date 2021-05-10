Aiming for the world’s greatest overseas remittance and achieving high transparency and strengthening of security.

Atom Solutions Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Atom Solutions), developers of the cryptocurrency trading and overseas remittance platform “Eternal Wallet”, has announced that its in-house developed token, The Transfer Token, will migrate to a DeFi token protocol.

The Transfer Token (hereinafter referred to as TTT) is a token issued by Atom Solutions. The most exceptional feature is that by holding and lending TTT on our platform “Eternal Wallet”, developed alongside TTT, users are eligible for gaining dividends distribution.

Regarding the dividend distribution within the wallet, during an open beta test conducted from January through February, Atom Solutions recorded the below values:

・In the case of holding TTT within Eternal Wallet: 98% yearly

・In the case of lending out TTT into The Pool within Eternal Wallet: 218% yearly

The migration of TTT to a DeFi token protocol was largely born out of feedback gathered from the beta test.

This is essential in strengthening security, and preventing misconduct and data manipulation by specific operators and/or third-party attackers. By migrating the core of Eternal Wallet, the element that covers “The world’s highest received amount when remitting overseas”, to blockchain, Atom Solutions aims to provide a system with high transparency.

DeFi (Decentralized Finance) refers to the various financial services that can be provided upon the blockchain through utilizing smart contracts.

The financial services offered by DeFi encompass various sectors such as loans, insurance, exchanges, hedge funds, derivatives, prediction markets, etc. Also, unlike a centralized system with an intermediary is unnecessary, it has the feature of being a swift yet secure method of making a transaction. This notable difference from traditional financial systems has made it a focal point of interest in recent years.

Moreover, with DeFi, due to being operated on the blockchain, it has the benefits of cutting costs, increased composability and accessibility, and high transparency.

Atom Solutions, from here on forward, by further increasing the presence of TTT within the DeFi ecosystem, aims to further expand on the convenience and profitability of the services’ users.

In addition, in conjunction with this the company has also updated the Whitepaper regarding TTT. Click here for more information.

Details on Atom Solutions

Atom Solutions is a Japanese FinTech corporation with 10 years of experience and achievements since its conception. In addition to abundant expertise in financial and technology sectors, we have filed for and obtained several patents related to our lending and Pool functions and much more. Armed with these we aim to realize “The world’s highest received amount upon overseas remittance”.

In our sights is not only Japan, not only Asia, but all countries across the globe. In the near future we aim to expand the number of countries where our services can be used worldwide and intend to deliver the best possible service to our users.

Location: 5F Sei Bi Do Bldg, 2-31-16 Eitai Kouto-Ku, Tokyo

Website

E-mail

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Medium