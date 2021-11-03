Anomus is a platform that is dedicated to exposing the terminal rot that has infested mainstream media channels.

The team behind it and the venture capitalist invested in the project are true believers in providing the world with community-verifiable reporting and journalistic platform eternally protected by blockchain technology; that would end the age of centralized media with biased driven, false agendas.

The Anomus’ private sale round is about to end with much interest from investors who have already signed up. The project core concepts, what it aims to accomplish, and its stance on the preservation of anonymity for its users and investors have made it gain many strategic partners and supporters over the last couple of months, which has been snowballing the success of this project to even more significant potential and signaling more investors interested in joining the bandwagon to eliminate the influence of mainstream media and its corruptible agendas.

Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely

The current situation is that we live in a world where centralized media has absolute power over what we read and the information that we absorb every day. As Sir John Dalberg-Acton once said, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” it is time to break free from these norms that grant those centralized media and their lobbies the power over our minds and hearts.

The world needs an autonomous and decentralized system that is incorruptible and unfazed by the needs of one single person or even a group of people over the many. The world needs a system that will always outweigh the needs of everyone in a consensus model that projects the needs of the community you and I live in.

Freedom Of Speech, Freedom Of Press

Anomus is a one-of-a-kind and much-needed alternative to the deterioration of mainstream media. It believes in shifting the balance of power from those centralized corporations that control the media and bestow it on the people. Anomus is ambitious, noble, and inevitable because the need for this system will always exist so long as we are being subjected to corruptible and tainted news reporting and journalistic standards that violate every human’s rights.

Freedom of speech is embedded in our psyche; we will always want to say how we feel and perceive the world around us. Anomus is a stepping stone for a world that is legitimately expressing itself without restrictions and without the limitations of those who wish you and me to perceive a specific false reality.

Anomus will become a way of life for many people who want to report news and journalists who wish to work while abiding by the principles of free untainted speech. Anomus will offer an alternative to people to work for the community and get rewarded by the community.

What is Anomus?

Anomus is a decentralized news protocol for the world. It’s created to make news reporting fair, unbiased, and balanced again. It aims to create a medium where publishers can preserve their work in blockchains where it will become permanently recorded and available worldwide while protecting the publisher’s intellectual property rights and ownership. The system will reward publishers, auditors (Fact-Checkers), and readers with ANOM tokens to create, audit, and interact with the published content through a series of purposefully designed mechanics to keep Anomus alive and engaging for all users.

The Anomus project aims to be a self-governed, self-sustained platform that will encourage its users to remain faithful to the “Anomus Principles.”

The Anomus team created the principles of Anomus to enforce the preservation of free speech and free press for all its users while discouraging the spread of misinformation, fake news, and reports to the community.

Anomus will create an ecosystem that the mainstream media failed to accomplish due to their corporate and lobbied agendas that push specific biased information on the public without any regard for its authenticity, just to preserve their investor’s best interests. Anomus, on the other hand, will provide its users with community audited and verified content without the possibility of content being influenced with any agendas, hidden or announced.

The Anomus project will utilize the permaweb to ensure that all published articles remain accessible at all times. The utilization of the permaweb will sustain the ecosystem and attract publishers, knowing that their content will not be subjected to any form of manipulation or removal by any person, organization, or government.

About Permaweb

The permaweb is a collection of data, web pages, and decentralized apps housed on the Blockweave and accessible through standard web browsers. The Permaweb is essentially a collection of interconnected documents and applications, similar to the traditional web, with the exception that all materials are permanent.

What Are The Benefits Of Joining Anomus?

Anomus is a first of its kind, bringing complete emancipation to writers, journalists, and news reporters through the following:

Publishers can maintain their privacy and anonymity while still protecting their intellectual property rights over their work.

Published work that the auditors and community verify is forever stored on the blockchain.

Become part of a self-governed entity that has no hidden agendas.

Get rewarded for your work by the community and by the system.

Join Anomus now, and be a part of the movement against corruption and censorship.

The Truth is Inevitable.