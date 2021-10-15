The Future of Free Speech Is Here

The history of free speech is long and tumultuous, spanning millennia and every corner of the world. The current state of free speech is constantly changing as technology progresses, new laws are passed, and social norms change.

Anomus Shaking Things Up

Anomus is not just another project built on top of new technology, but it is a new concept that will forever change how we do certain things. Imagine a world where anyone would be capable of permanently carving in history a thought without any possibility of it being removed by a single person or group.

We saw how NFTs have invaded the art world, how it will possibly be the ultimate solution for artists to preserve their intellectual property. Today we are witnessing the birth of what will protect writers, news reporters, and journalists’ intellectual properties.

Anomus is a project that aims to unshackle journalism and news reporting from the subordination of governments, lobbies, and corporations that seek to preserve the flow of information in the way that they see appropriate. Anomus will give anyone who follows the “Principles of Anomus” the tools that will allow them to permanently preserve their work for the whole world and for the generations that will come, untampered forever.

What is Anomus?

Anomus is a decentralized news protocol for the world. It’s created to make news reporting fair, unbiased, and balanced again. It aims to create a medium where publishers can preserve their work in blockchains where it will become permanently recorded and available worldwide while protecting the publisher’s intellectual property rights and ownership. The system will reward publishers, auditors (Fact-Checkers), and readers for participation.

The Anomus project aims to be self-governed through several mechanics to allow every work to be audited and verified by the community.

The Anomus project will utilize the permaweb to ensure that all published articles remain accessible at all times.

About Permaweb

The permaweb is a collection of data, web pages, and decentralized apps housed on the Blockweave and accessible through standard web browsers. The Permaweb is essentially a collection of interconnected documents and applications, similar to the traditional web, with the exception that all materials are permanent.

What Are The Benefits Of Joining Anomus?

Anomus is a first of its kind, bringing complete emancipation to writers, journalists, and news reporters through the following:

Publishers can maintain their privacy and anonymity while still protecting their intellectual property rights over their work.

Published work that the auditors and community verify is forever stored on the blockchain.

Become part of a self-governed entity that has no hidden agendas.

Get rewarded for your work by the community and by the system.

Anomus offers a chance for everyone to free themselves from the many issues that plague the world of journalism and news reporting. It is by far an ambitious project that will change the industry in so many ways.

Join Anomus today by signing up on the website.

To find more information about the Anomus project, please read the whitepaper.