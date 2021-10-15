On October 15, 2021, AOFEX officially launches its India Branch to develop the South Asia market and to accelerate its globalization. AOFEX clearly knows that its development is closely tied to its users. To express the gratitude to our users, AOFEX distributes 200,000 USDT in the launch of its new branch, to mark this new milestone. For details, see the official announcement.

AOFEX starts to implement its global strategic plan in 2021. The new branches have attracted more than 200,000 local users in one month. AOFEX provides 24-hour services for over 1.80 million users in a satisfactory way. Such good news are also shared by many famous blockchain media like Coindesk and Coinspeaker. The security, trading depth and financial derivatives of AOFEX have been widely recognized. Since the launch of Canada and Japan branches, the price of AOFEX’s platform coin OT goes up steadily, increasing 46.3%, and now stands at 6.1763 USDT. OT is a “resilient token” recognized by its users even in the bearish market.

The establishment of India Branch indicates that AOFEX will fully develop the business in the South Asia, focus on the market in India, spread its digital finance services to the whole South Asia. AOFEX steps further to its mission of “being the most influential digital financial platform to provide service for 10 million institutional investors and qualified investors”. Next AOFEX will continue its globalization, to provide quality digital financial services and include more people into the digital finance.

