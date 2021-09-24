After its highly anticipated marketplace launch, Bored Ape Yacht Club Tron and APENFT Foundation joined forces through a strategic partnership meant to incentivize further the development of promising NFT works on the Tron ecosystem.

This collaboration arrives as BAYCTron kicks off its Mutant Apes minting campaign. A series of 15,000 primate-inspired collectibles have been put up for sale following a stunningly fast minting of 10,000 unique artworks earlier this month.

With its first collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club Tron supported by Palmar Labs placed itself among the fastest-selling collections on Tron network, only second to Tronmeebits.

“Counting on the support of APENFT Foundation means a great deal for us. I believe anyone who’s been following the development of the NFT landscape on Tron knows that APENFT has done a great job at identifying the best projects out there, such as Tpunks or Tronmeebits. Now, our unique apes are part of that well-curated selection of artworks,” said Carolina Matusso, CMO at BAYCTron.

The APENFT Foundation is a curotial project focused on registering world-class artworks as NFTs on blockchain. With a team comprised of leading experts from Christie’s and Sotheby’s, the foundation has managed to get hold of truly distinctive NFT pieces by Pablo Picasso and crypto artists Beeple and Pak worth over $30 million.

🥳🥳Pleased to announce we have established strategic cooperation with @BAYCTron which becomes another TRON NFT project after Tpunk and Tron Meetbits. It is the first public support object since APENFT announced the establishment of NFT Special Fund. @Tronfoundation @BitTorrent pic.twitter.com/CrQyDCy408 — APENFT (@apenftorg) September 22, 2021

When referring to BAYCTron, APENFT wrote on Twitter: “It’s the first support object since APENFT announced the establishment of NFT Special Fund.” According to the company, the $100 million fund was created to “invest in and support quality projects in fields including NFT, GameFi and Metaverse.” In a recent press statement, APENFT also confirmed that it will provide active assistance to these supported projects in the areas of marketing and strategic product development.

Shortly after the official announcement, Tron founder and CEO of BitTorrent, Justin Sun, shared the news with his 3+ million Twitter followers. The Chinese American entrepreneur has been actively showing support for the biggest NFT projects on Tron network, such as Tpunks and Tron Meebits, and now Bored Ape Yacht Club Tron. Earlier this year, the tycoon has purchased Joker-themed Tpunk for a whopping $10.5 million.

As of this writing, BAYCTron holds firmly within the Top 3 most popular NFT projects on Tron network by the number of holders, leaving far behind the previously mentioned art players.

As formerly reported, BAYCTron holders now have a live marketplace to list, buy, and sell their beloved apes. And as of this week, Bored Ape fans can also benefit from bidding functionality, which unleashes the ‘true fun’ for marketplace adepts.

While more NFT artists and collections are added to Tron, Bored Apes continues to make noise with its Mutants collection. Just as in the first series, the minting cost is fixed at 1000 TRX with the possibility to execute the operation both from web browsers or mobiles. While this might not seem like a ‘big thing’, paying attention to the user experience can be a rewarding choice in a sometimes very dry crypto sphere.