ApolloX is excited to announce the launch of its new crypto derivatives exchange – built for everyone!

Designed by crypto enthusiasts and traders, ApolloX is specially designed for the wider public as cryptocurrencies continue to gain mainstream acceptance. The platform focuses on making crypto accessible to all users, and not just expert traders.

ApolloX aims to bring trustworthiness and customer-centricity with a new innovative approach and establish itself as the preferred crypto exchange by exceeding industry standards.

ApolloX users will enjoy:

Security & Anonymity

With security being our primary priority, users can safely store their assets on-exchange with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), along with the choice to trade freely without identity verification.

Freedom of Choice

Users are provided with freedom of choice where they are able to choose from a wide selection of futures contracts. The first product to be listed is the BTCUSDT perpetual contracts. ApolloX will be gradually listing more contracts in the upcoming weeks.

System Reliability

ApolloX utilizes cloud-based infrastructure to deliver high stability. Users can trade at ease with the platform’s reliable system functionality even through volatile market periods.

From now till Sep 14, 2021, all users will be able to earn $50 USDT on ApolloX. Follow ApolloX on social media for more exciting news and to stay up to date with ApolloX!