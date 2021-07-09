The co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, continues to be bullish on bitcoin. Wozniak was at the Jalisco Talent Land 2021 digital event this year, where he called the primary cryptocurrency “the most amazing mathematical miracle.” The report from the event quoted Wozniak saying that he believed in the coin for the future.

Every year, the Jalisco Talent Land event brings together young people, experts, governments, and enterprises through conferences. The development of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurial projects has always been the aim of the event.

Bitcoin Is Better Than Gold

The rise of bitcoin in recent years has seen people recommend the digital asset as an alternative store of value. Investors have seen massive returns on the asset. And what’s more, savings in bitcoin have proven to have higher returns than traditional saving methods. For example, saving with a bank to get back 1% in interest a year. Or even less in some cases.

Comparisons of returns on both assets have shown a staggering difference. With bitcoin outperforming gold at each turn.

Wozniak also seemed to have realized this. He mentioned the potential for bitcoin as a store of value. Alluding to the fact that you do not have to go look for it like you have to do with gold.

“Gold is limited and you have to look for it,” said Steve Wozniak. “Bitcoin is the most amazing mathematical miracle. I do not invest in bitcoin. But I believe in it for the future.”

Although the limited comment might be a bit off. While gold has a ‘seemingly limited supply,’ bitcoin actually has a known limited supply. Only 21 million bitcoins will ever be mined.

Bitcoin price shows slight recovery as it breaks $33,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Gold, on the other hand, has been mined for hundreds of years and is still being mined now. And the quantity produced is increasing. An example of this is the Congolese Mountain of Gold discovered earlier this year.

Machines Have Great Power Over Us

Steve Wozniak remained steadfast in the support of bitcoin. Wozniak also expressed confidence that the future of technology looked brighter. He said that was because of the talent currently available worldwide.

Wozniak who is the co-founder of the technology giant Apple is not new to how technology affects our lives. Apple products are pretty much everywhere in the world right now. Ranging from mobile devices to computers and accessories.

Talking about technology, Wozniak noted that machines have already taken over a big part of our lives. Given that most aspects of our lives currently have machines monitoring them.

“We have already lost enough humanity. Machines definitely already have great power over us.” – Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder, Apple.

