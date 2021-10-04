Ardadex Protocol is an innovative platform on Cardano Blockchain that provides users with advanced AMM and NFT functionalities. Ardadex First Stage token sale started on the 27st of September and is running until the 4th of October, 2021. Following the sale, Ardan Token will be distributed, listed and unlocked after the token sale exercise.

Ardadex Protocol – Building Cardano Ecosystem

Ardadex Protocol is developing 2 innovative platforms: Ardadex Exchange and the NFT Marketplace.

Ardadex NFT Marketplace aims to revolutionize, innovate and simplify the way NFTs are created and developed. Exclusive and only accessible for ARDAN holders.

Ardadex Decentralised Exchange sets to make DeFi accessible and fair for all. To do this we have decided to build on the Cardano Network as it is capable of lightning-fast and low-cost transactions. DEX platforms take divergent approaches to facilitate the trading of digital assets.

Instead of engaging an intermediary organization to execute transactions, DEXs leverage the functionality of self-executing smart contracts. In the absence of intermediaries, DEXs take on a non-custodial framework in which you retain control of your private keys and cryptocurrency funds.

Ardadex Ecosystem Unique Features

Early Access to Exclusive NFT Drops Redistribution from every buy, sell and transfer of $Ardan token Become a liquidity provider on the Cardano Blockchain using AMM protocol and earn passive income. Trade and transfer to a different address in a single transaction Trade ADA for any Cardano Native Token Join liquidity pools to collect fees on ADA – Cardano Native Tokens pairs Buy ADA or any Cardano Native Token from Yoroi wallet Participate in a decentralized financial marketplace that is open and accessible to all Using Ardan as Payment Currency For Fees & Featured Listings An on-chain referral program has been implemented to incentivize users to invite friends to join the farming. Inviters will earn 10% of his/her friends’ token purchase. Strong ecosystem background.

Tokenomics

The distribution of Ardan tokens has been carefully designed to create a decentralized, community-driven DeFi protocol that is not controlled by a small group of actors, total amount of one billion (1,000,000,000) Ardan tokens will be minted and will be distributed. First sale stage, 1 ARDAN Token will be sold for 0.001 ADA Second sale stage, 1 ARDAN Token will be sold for 0.003 ADA

How to Participate in the ongoing Ardan Token Sale

Users can be one of the early adopters of the $ARDAN tokens by participating in the ongoing token sale. Interested Investors have to visit our website and click on the pre-sale link https://ardadex.finance/presale/ to participate in this first stage token sale.

Platform of the future

With a growing ecosystem of decentralized financial products and several features already planned for future release, Ardadex.finance isn’t just another DeFi protocol but rather, an innovative project to surely watch out for.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.ardadex.finance

Telegram Group: https://t.me/ardadex_protocol

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/ArdadexAnnouncement

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ardadex_finance

Instagram: https://instagram.com/ardadex_protocol